Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size, Trends, Growth, Companies Share, Scope and Opportunities Forecast to 2025
According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global human resource (HR) technology market grew at a CAGR of 14% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth by 2025.
The HR technology market is primarily driven by the aging of conventional human resource tools as numerous enterprises are getting inclined towards the human resource software ecosystem. Additionally, the growing adoption of human resource software solutions based on their time- and cost-effectiveness is also propelling the global market. Besides this, the rising working population and complex management methods are further catalyzing the need for HR technology. Furthermore, human resource technology lowers the risks of systemic errors in comparison to the conventional methods of human resourcing, thereby experiencing a high demand on a global level.
Human resource technology has emerged as a time-effective solution in managing some of the most meticulous HR tasks related to payrolls, workforce performance, analyzing employee feedbacks, talent acquisition, etc. The technology helps in enhancing the productivity of the HR team, thus consequently benefiting the overall workflow of the organization. Furthermore, HR technology aids in providing transparency in terms of employee-based data that can be accessed, evaluated, and applied to better understand the sentiments of the workforce.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Application
- Talent Management
- Payroll Management
- Performance Management
- Workforce Management
- Recruitment
- Others
Market Breakup by Type
- Inhouse
- Outsourced
Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
- TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)
- Public Sector
- Health Care
- Information Technology
- BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)
- Others
Market Breakup by Company Size
- Less than 1k Employees
- 1k -5k Employees
- Greater than 5k Employees
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
