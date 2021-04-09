Human Platelet Lysate Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Human Platelet Lysate Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region & country level. Based upon product type, human platelet lysate market is classified into heparin-free platelet lysate and platelet lysate with heparin. On the basis application, the market is classified into a cell therapy, regenerative medicine, stem cell culture and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and others.

Human Platelet Lysate Market is valued at USD 47.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 62.1 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the Human Platelet Lysate market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Market Analysis of Human Platelet Lysate-

Rise in the funding for research and development activities and increased number of research centers, development of novel product innovation, and improving staff clinical efficiency are some of the major driving factors contributing in the human platelet lysate market growth and is expected to do the same over the forecast period. Additionally, rising awareness regarding blood donation and increasing adoption of progressive collection of blood and advanced technology especially observed in the developing regions are expected to derive the growth of human platelet lysate market. Moreover, a large number of population is willingly donating blood in most of the emerging regions is expected to boost the human platelet lysate products demand.

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Human Platelet Lysate market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Human platelet lysate is considered to be a suitable alternative to fetal bovine serum as a growth supplement for in-vitro cell culture, which is expected to be adopted for various therapeutic applications in the coming future. Furthermore, human platelet lysate has successfully developed in the field of cell manufacturing for the development of cell-based therapeutics. Moreover, the increasing animal-free serum media demand is estimated to derive the market growth of the human platelet lysate over the forecast period. Rising investment for life science based researches is expected to boost the number of various projects in the research field.

The regions covered in this human platelet lysate market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of human platelet lysate is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the Human Platelet Lysate market are Merck Co., Inc., Mill Creek Life Sciences, Cook Medical (Cook Regentec), AventaCell BioMedical, STEMCELL Technologies Inc, Macopharma SA, Compass Biomedical, Inc, PL BioScience GmbH, Trinova Biochem GmbH, and Others.

Rising Demand and Popularity in the Research Field and Among the Healthcare Professionals are expected drive the Growth of this Market

Based on the end-user, academic & research institutes of the human platelet lysate market holds maximum market share because a large number of clinical research and R&D activities are performed in the academic & research institutes. The rising human platelet lysate demand and popularity in the research field and among the healthcare professionals are expected to boost the human platelet lysate market growth. From last few years, the human platelet lysate market has attained a tremendous market growth due to a large number of the population donating blood, which has increased the demand for human platelet lysate. However, the presence of potential competitors in this human platelet lysate market is projected to limit the market growth. Moreover, the need for resources and longtime duration required to understand the research process and specific indication by the researchers to modify and develop the novel product is expected to limit the market growth. Also, competitive pricing pressure is one of the major factors hampering the global market.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Heparin-free Platelet Lysate

Platelet Lysate with Heparin

By Application:

Cell Therapy

Regenerative Medicine

Stem Cell Culture

Others

By End-User:

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Regional & Country Level:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



