Human Oocyte Cryopreservation Market Robust CAGR by 2028|| Manchester Fertility, Mayo Clinic, Melbourne IVF, Anova Fertility, CCRM IVF, Extend Fertility, HRC Fertility, IVF Australia, Kindbody, London Women’s Clinic, Monash IVF, Pacific Fertility Center-Los Angeles (PFCLA), PIVET, Prelude Fertility

The process of egg-freezing, or in medical speak, oocyte cryopreservation, involves stimulating the ovaries with hormones to produce multiple eggs, retrieving the eggs from the ovaries and taking them to the lab, where they’re cooled to subzero temperatures to be thawed at a later date.

Egg-freezing costs are expensive: A single cycle can average anywhere from $6,000 to $20,000, according to experts. That doesn’t include the $500 to $600 yearly storage costs. But even with those high cost, there’s no guarantee of success: Egg-freezing success rates remain low.

Currently women using their own frozen eggs in treatment have a success rate of 18% (30% with frozen donor eggs), which offers no guarantee of achieving a successful pregnancy and birth.

Some babies have been born from frozen eggs stored longer than 14 years. Studies show no increase in birth defects or genetic defects with frozen eggs. There is no increased risk of pregnancy complications after egg freezing.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Anova Fertility, CCRM IVF, Chill, CREATE Fertility, Extend Fertility, HRC Fertility, IVF Australia, Kindbody, London Women’s Clinic, Manchester Fertility, Mayo Clinic, Melbourne IVF, Monash IVF, Pacific Fertility Center-Los Angeles (PFCLA), PIVET, Prelude Fertility

Market segmentation:

By Type

Slow Freezing

Rapid Freezing

By Age group

25-30 Year Old Female

30-35 Year Old Female

35-40 Year Old Female

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

