Human Microbiome Market With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of Human Microbiome Market are:

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases : Chronic diseases are those conditions which are usually not cured by any medication or vaccination. They usually last for more than 3 months and usually get worse with the time duration. They are very common in aging population. Some of the common types of the chronic diseases are stroke, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, and other. The main factors responsible for the chronic diseases are unhealthy lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption, poor nutrition and diet intake, among others

: Chronic diseases are those conditions which are usually not cured by any medication or vaccination. They usually last for more than 3 months and usually get worse with the time duration. They are very common in aging population. Some of the common types of the chronic diseases are stroke, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, and other. The main factors responsible for the chronic diseases are unhealthy lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption, poor nutrition and diet intake, among others Increase in the aging population: The population of the world is aging due to an increase in life expectancy and a decline in fertility. It has been found that people above 50 are facing many chronic diseases such as hypertensions, asthma, diabetes, strokes among others. The main factor due to which the market is experiencing this growth trend is the prevalence of different chronic diseases associated with the aging population. This prevalence is directly affecting the market adoption for human microbiome and its commercialization in the market as these organisms have a significant impact on the treatment of these chronic diseases

The global human microbiome market is segmented on the basis of product as probiotics, prebiotics, medical foods, supplements, & others; application as therapeutics, & diagnostics and disease type as obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorder, metabolic & gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and other diseases.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Rebiotix Inc. The acquisition would help Ferring Pharmaceuticals in the ongoing microbiome research as well strengthen their innovative product pipeline.

In January 2016, Enterome Bioscience SA and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd collaborated with a purpose to develop drug for therapeutics in gastrointestinal disorders by targeting microbiome as approach. The research and development would help in bringing new therapies to patients.

Competitive Analysis:

Global human microbiome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global human microbiome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the launches and acquisitions in the Human Microbiome Market are:

In January 2019, OraSure Technologies announced the acquisition of CoreBiome of Minnesota and Novosanis of Belgium. This acquisition will help the company enhance their molecular collection products business. With the acquisition of CoreBiome, the company will be able to enhance their research needs for microbiome, catch new segments and extend their leading position in this competitive market and with Novisanis they will be adding new products to their Oragene DNA and RNA collection devices portfolio. Both these acquisitions will help the company to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio

In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Rebiotix Inc. This acquisition enhances their technology platform and enhances their ongoing research on microbiomes and collaborations with leading international organizations in this area. This will also help the company to increase their R&D abilities

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, among others.

Increasing demand for new drugs for fecal microbiota will drive the market growth. They are widely used for the early disease detection and diagnosis is also expected to accelerate the market demand for human microbiome. There is also rising focus towards the human microbiome therapy development which will also create a positive impact on this market. These are some of the prominent factors which will enhance human microbiome demand in the market.

