Human Microbiome Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players are Synlogic, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, etc

The Global Human Microbiome Market is expected to be valued at USD 1,689.5 Million in 2027 from USD 376.3 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 21.8% through the forecast period.

The rising awareness of human microbiome therapy and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for the market. The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies. Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn’s disease, and bowel disorder.

The Human Microbiome market is growing substantially, due to the increasing awareness regarding the human microbiome therapy. The current trends of the Human Microbiome market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Human Microbiome market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Human Microbiome industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The Global Human Microbiome Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Human Microbiome market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Human Microbiome market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era.

Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the rapid growth in the sector of clinical trials and the growing adoption of forefront technology, North America is foreseen to dominate the overall industry over the estimated timeframe.

Leading players in the sector are Synlogic, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, Evelo Biosciences, 4D Pharma PLC, MetaboGen AB, Osel Inc, Second Genome Inc., and Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Market on the basis of product, type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

The Global Human Microbiome Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report further segments the Human Microbiome industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Drugs Foods Probiotics Medical Foods Prebiotics Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Microbiome Drugs Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Proteomics Genomics Metabolomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Diagnostics Therapeutics

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Inflammatory Diseases Infectious Diseases Cancer Metabolic Disorders Cardiovascular Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Neurological Disorders Hematological Disorders Others



The regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



