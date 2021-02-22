Human Microbiome Market to reach US$ 1,873.53 million in 2027 – Enterome, Synthetic Biologics, MaaT Pharma, AOBiome, Seres Therapeutics, Rebiotix

The human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 1,873.53 million in 2027 from US$ 356.29 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors, such as increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising focus on human microbiome therapies, and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing. However, strict government guidelines and the lack of knowledge and detailed examination are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002233/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Human Microbiome Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Enterome; Rebiotix Inc.; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.; Osel Inc.; Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; DuPont; BiomX Ltd; MaaT Pharma; Eligo Bioscience; Merck & Co., Inc.; AOBiome LLC; Kaleido; and Seres Therapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the human microbiome market.

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. In 2019, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the human microbiome market. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing health concerns; growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other foods. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has emerged as an effective treatment for C. difficile infection (CDI). The microbiota have important roles in the function of gastrointestinal tract and other aspects of human physiology. There has been rise in interest in studying FMT for other clinical indications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified human stool as a biological agent and determined that the use of human stool in FMT therapy and other research must be regulated for the insurance of patient safety. To use FMT in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, an investigational new drug permit is not required, but it is strongly encouraged and may ultimately be required. In March 2016, the US FDA released clarifying guidance and the draft of Guidance for Industry: Enforcement Policy Regarding Investigational New Drug Requirements that focused on the use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation to Treat Clostridium difficile infection when the patients is not responsive to standard therapies. Some of the available data suggests that the use of fecal microbiota for the restoration of intestinal flora may be an effective therapy in the management of refractory C. difficile infection. However, the efficiency and protection profiles of this intervention have not yet been fully evaluated in controlled clinical trials. Thus, the investigational drug requirement plays a vital role in the application of microbiome, thereby giving it an array of opportunities in future.

To comprehend global Human Microbiome market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of Human Microbiome business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult going without adequate information on markets and companies. Gain a complete understanding of Global Human Microbiome industry through the comprehensive analysis Evaluate the pros and cons of investing/operating in country level Human Microbiome markets through reliable forecast model results Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Human Microbiome business Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects Recent insights on the Human Microbiome market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002233/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com