Human Microbiome Market is expected to reach US$ 1,873.53 Mn by 2027 Enterome; Rebiotix Inc.; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.; Osel Inc.; Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; DuPont; BiomX Ltd; MaaT Pharma; Eligo Bioscience; Merck & Co., Inc

Human Microbiome Market is expected to reach US$ 1,873.53 Mn by 2027 Enterome; Rebiotix Inc.; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.; Osel Inc.; Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; DuPont; BiomX Ltd; MaaT Pharma; Eligo Bioscience; Merck & Co., Inc

According to our new market research study on “Human Microbiome Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Disease, Application, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019. Increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing are expected to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge about detailed examination are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

For sample report click: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002233/

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. In 2019, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the human microbiome market. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing health concerns; growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other foods. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has emerged as an effective treatment for C. difficile infection (CDI). The microbiota have important roles in the function of gastrointestinal tract and other aspects of human physiology. There has been rise in interest in studying FMT for other clinical indications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified human stool as a biological agent and determined that the use of human stool in FMT therapy and other research must be regulated for the insurance of patient safety. To use FMT in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, an investigational new drug permit is not required, but it is strongly encouraged and may ultimately be required. In March 2016, the US FDA released clarifying guidance and the draft of Guidance for Industry: Enforcement Policy Regarding Investigational New Drug Requirements that focused on the use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation to Treat Clostridium difficile infection when the patients is not responsive to standard therapies. Some of the available data suggests that the use of fecal microbiota for the restoration of intestinal flora may be an effective therapy in the management of refractory C. difficile infection. However, the efficiency and protection profiles of this intervention have not yet been fully evaluated in controlled clinical trials. Thus, the investigational drug requirement plays a vital role in the application of microbiome, thereby giving it an array of opportunities in future.

Several players have observed good demand for human microbiome based products during the initial period of COVID-19, particularly from the food & beverages industry. In addition, researchers are studying the correlation between gut bacteria and COVID-19. Many researchers have showcased gut bacteria’s implication in different health conditions, from type 2 diabetes to depression. However, the obstacles in supply chains and distribution networks resulting in unavailability of human microbiome based products in various parts of the world are likely to hamper the growth of the market in 2020.

Enterome; Rebiotix Inc.; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.; Osel Inc.; Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; DuPont; BiomX Ltd; MaaT Pharma; Eligo Bioscience; Merck & Co., Inc.; AOBiome LLC; Kaleido; and Seres Therapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the human microbiome market.

The report segments the global human microbiome market as follows:

By Product

Probiotics

Foods

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Diagnostic Device

Drugs

Supplements

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorders

Cancer

Mental Disorders

Others

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002233/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com