Human Machine Interface Market Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Machine Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global human machine interface market size is growing at a stable rate. Human-machine interface (HMI) is a software application that connects an operator to the controller for an industrial system. It comprises hardware and software components that allow the human operator to control, monitor, and collect data to generate results. It consists of various components, such as peripheral devices, motion sensors, speech-recognition interfaces, and other devices that aid in the transmission of information through heat, sound, sight, and touch. This application is now widely used across numerous industry verticals, including medical, military, and electronics, for reducing the chances of errors and improving the overall efficiency of the system.

Global Human Machine Interface Market Trends:

The global HMI market is primarily driven by the rising trend of automation across the globe. The increasing incorporation of automated and digitized systems in production facilities has created a demand for efficient monitoring solutions, along with an escalating need for enhanced internal communication and alarm warnings, which is expected to impact the market positively. Additionally, HMI is extensively utilized in the oil and gas sector as it aids in remote location monitoring irrespective of the climatic conditions or other challenges. It is also employed in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the growing requirement of machinery that enables contamination-free production of medicines with minimum human contact. Apart from this, HMI also forms an indispensable part of the chemical industry for defect identification. Looking forward, the global human machine interface market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware Basic HMI Advanced Panel-Based HMI Advanced PC-Based HMI

Software On-Premise HMI Advanced Panel-Based HMI Advanced PC-Based HMI

Services

Market Breakup by Configuration:

Embedded Standalone



Market Breakup by Technology Type:

Motion HMI Bionic HMI Tactile HMI Optical HMI Acoustic HMI



Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Packaging Food and Beverage Automotive Pharmaceuticals Utilities Metals and Mining Others



Market Breakup by Region

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kontron S&T AG

Yokogawa India Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Eaton Corporation plc.

