Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027
Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.17 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 8.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the prevalence of Industry 4.0.
Human machine interface (HMI) can be defined as the operating system or interface that occurs between the machine and humans. The machines include all the autonomous devices and equipments being used in an automated factory, on which application of this operating system/interface is possible. The interface is similar to the interaction between a human and a smartphone as in HMI provides the user with the capability of providing tasks, monitoring the status of operations and also the status of the machinery.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in the prevalence and adoption of Industrial IoT; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Increasing need for effective and efficient monitoring and management of devices and equipments in factories; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Complications associated with the structural integration of human machine interface; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Concerns related to hacking and security threats associated with the automation of equipments and devices; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market
- By Product
- Display Terminals
- Industrial PCs
- Interface Software
- Touch Screen Panel
- Remote Panel
- Membrane Switches
- Rubber Keypads
- Others
- By Offering
- Hardware
- Basic Human Machine Interface Market
- Advanced Panel-Based Human Machine Interface
- Advanced PC-Based Human Machine Interface
- Software
- On-Premise Human Machine Interface
- Cloud-Based Human Machine Interface
- Services
- Hardware
- By Configuration Type
- Embedded
- Stand-Alone
- By Sales Channels
- Direct
- Indirect
- By End-Use Industry
- Process Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- Food & Beverages
- Energy & Power
- Metal & Mining
- Others
- Discrete Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Medical Devices
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Process Industry
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced the launch of “Allen-Bradley PanelView 5510” graphics terminal for usage in large machinery applications. The product provides user higher integration, connectivity and simplification of user experience with large applications.
- In May 2018, Kontron S&T AG announced that they have extended the product portfolio of its “FlatClient” and “FlatView HMI”. Both series related to the Human Machine Interface products. The new product lines, STS, CTR, and RCK are monitors and industrial PC’s for usage in extremely hygienic industrial applications.
Competitive Analysis: Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market
Global human machine interface (HMI) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human machine interface (HMI) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market
Siemens; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; Kontron S&T AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; ABB; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Schneider Electric; Advantech Co., Ltd.; American Industrial Systems, Inc.; Beijer Electronics – A Beijer Group Company; Eaton; OMRON Corporation; Danaher; Elektrobit; Gefran; BARTEC; EAO AG; Microchip Technology Inc.; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Human Machine Interface (HMI) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Human Machine Interface (HMI) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Human Machine Interface (HMI) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Human Machine Interface (HMI) market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
