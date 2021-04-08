Human Insulin Market Report 2021, Share, Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026
The global human insulin market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during forecast period (2021-2026), according to the new report by IMARC Group.
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps in blood sugar metabolism in the body. Human insulin refers to a synthetic version of the hormone, which is produced by growing the insulin proteins within E-coli bacteria (Escherichia coli). It is prescribed to people who have diabetes to regulate fat and carbohydrate metabolism in the body. It is either taken orally or through devices, such as syringes, injection pens and pumps.
The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity around the world represents one of the key factors driving the global human insulin market growth. In addition to this, the growing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns are leading to an increase in incidences of metabolic disorders, which in turn, is catalyzing the demand for human insulin across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, such as implantable pumps, inhalers and jet injectors, are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Drugs
Delivery Devices
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Retail Stores
Others
Breakup by Disease Type:
Type I Diabetes
Type II Diabetes
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson & Company, Biocon, Eli Lilly and Company, Julphar, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sedico, Wockhardt, Ypsomed Holding, etc.
