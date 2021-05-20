Human Centric Lighting Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global Human Centric Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7,641.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing smart LED lighting adoption in the retail, commercial, and residential sectors is forecasted to propel the human-centric lighting market during the forecast period. Several companies’ strategy to make more of their goods human-centered, adapting to the specific needs of human sociology and psychology, is another key driver for the progress of the human-centric lighting industry.

The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Glamox SA acquired Luxonic Lighting PLC, a UK based lighting company. With the deal, Glamox and Luxonic will enhance their position in UK for the lighting market.

The new installation segment is accounted for the largest market in the human-centric lighting market due to the elimination of electrical conduits & renovation expenses; the installation of such solutions in residential and commercial buildings entails low cost compared to retrofit projects.

The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the commercial segment. Accelerated by the organizational infrastructure restructuring and the rapid implementation of employee-centered workplace circumstances.

Due to the rising rate of building refurbishment in European countries, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to a high level of focus on establishing secure and very well-lit building conditions.

Key participants include Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Centric Lighting Market on the basis of type, installation, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Software Hardware

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Retrofit New

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Retail Healthcare Education Commercial



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Human Centric Lighting business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Human Centric Lighting market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Human Centric Lighting market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Human Centric Lighting market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing use of smart LED ligthning system for wireless connectivity

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of IoT enabled ligting solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Initial setup cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Human Centric Lighting Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Hardware

CONTINUED…!

