Human Centric Lighting Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast

Lighting, is the next development stage in the evolution of lighting and luminaire design; this report provides estimates and forecasts, based on market research study work performed by our team.

Human Centric Lighting (HCL) is aimed to mimic (closely imitate) the natural color of daylight, which stimulates the production of melatonin and serotonin which control the physical, mental and behavioral changes that follow a roughly 24-hour cycle, responding primarily to light and darkness in a person, or their circadian rhythm.

The module/device hardware covered in this study are used for stationary/fixed locations (non-vehicle or non-portable) solid-state general lighting applications.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1521292?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRLE1521292

The market data are segmented into the following regions; separate data-sections are provided for the following regions:

Global

o America

 U.S.A.

 Rest of America

o Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

Market Forecast by HCL Product Hardware for Solid-State Lighting

The report provides this market forecast for product hardware that are initially and primarily used with Human Centric Lighting as the primary objective and initial consideration, as detailed in Table 1.

Light Engines A light engine is the LED equivalent of a conventional lamp. It normally consists of a LED chip mounted on a circuit board that has electrical and mechanical fixings, meaning it is ready to be fixed in the luminaire. Note that the light engine may not consist of only one chip; it may be an array of several chips, sometimes with a phosphor coating. The report includes the following in the Light Engine category: driver, array, and power supply; however, excludes external wiring harnesses.

Light Engine Driver segmentation –

DALI Driver Control Interface – Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) is a trademark for network-based systems that control lighting in building automation. The underlying technology was established by a consortium of lighting equipment manufacturers as a successor for 0-10 V lighting control systems, and as an open standard alternative to Digital Signal Interface (DSI), on which it is based. DALI is specified by technical standards.

DMX Driver Control Interface – (Digital Multiplex) is a standard for digital communication networks. It was originally intended as a standardized method for controlling light dimmers, which, prior to DMX512, had employed various incompatible proprietary protocols.

Other or Proprietary – Other control interface units, which are not DALI or DMX-based.

Lighting Management

Sensors – Typically, lighting control sensors features include motion detection, light- level detection and IR receive (remote controlling). Each of these features can be operated at the same time, allowing automation scenarios such as turning on the lights after detecting motion and then dimming the lighting level once the available sunlight has been measured, thereby providing additional energy savings.

Market Forecast by Applications:

Offices

Hospitality and Healthcare

Shopping / Stores

Education / Others

Competitive Analysis

Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors

Market Share Estimates of leaders in HCL ($ Million, Year 2018)

Market Research Methodology

Market analysis and technology forecasting are complex tasks. Any predictions of the shape and trends of technology and economic movement start from the notion that the germ of what will be important tomorrow is present, although smaller or larger or in a different form, in our environment today. However, taking as a basis for a prediction the assumptions of current, conventional belief creates a set of preconceived notions that can lead to serious mistakes, instead, looks to the basic driving forces.

Grab Best Discount on Human Centric Lighting Market Research Report [Single User | Multi User | Corporate Users] @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1521292?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRLE1521292

The future market for the use of a particular type of Human Centric Lighting solutions depends on a number of factors, including: User equipment demand, for example – applications: intelligent/smart buildings, retail store/shopping and hospitality, as well as schools/education and others to push market demand. Also, energy efficiency requirements and government regulations/laws/mandates/low carbon footprint, future-proofing (design and in technology), economy and investment community, product life cycles, competing technologies/solutions, cost/benefit ratios, requirements driven by Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent/digital building lighting controls, and others. Additionally, environment and awareness of health and alertness benefits in HCL, mood lighting, and other smart lighting solutions.

Information Base This study is based on analysis of information obtained continually since 2002 through our research regarding LED lighting solutions, but updated through the middle of January 2019 – specifically addressing the solid-state lighting (SSL) Human Centric Lighting (HCL) market attractiveness. During this period, analysts performs interviews with authoritative and representative individuals in the LED manufacturing (materials, chips, packaging, devices, associated parts/pieces, fittings/ fixtures – luminaires) and building/facility management, local/state and federal government policy and management, LED driver IC and micro-controllers, product distributors, building management, import/export, and other. The interviews were conducted principally with:

 Engineers, marketing personnel and management at manufacturers of LEDs (chips, packaged LEDs, lamps, fixtures/luminaires, controls, systems) as well as other technologies.

 Design group leaders, engineers, marketing personnel and market planners at major users and potential users of Human Centric Lighting solutions.

 Other industry experts, including those focused with standards activities, trade associations, and investments.

The interviews covered issues of technology, R&D support, pricing, contract size, reliability, documentation, installation/maintenance crafts, standards, supplier competition and other topics.

Customers and distributors also were interviewed, to obtain their estimates of quantities received and average prices paid. Customer estimates of historical and expected near term future growth of their application are obtained. Their views of use of new technology products were obtained.

Our analysts then considered customer expectations of near-term growth in their application, plus forecasted economic payback of investment, technology trends and changes in government regulations, to derive estimated growth rates of quantity and price of each product subset in each application. These forecasted growth rates are combined with the estimated baseline data to obtain the long-range forecasts at the lowest detailed level of each product and application.

A full review of published information was also performed to supplement information obtained through interviews. The following sources were reviewed:

 Professional technical journals and papers

 Trade press articles

 Technical conference proceedings

 Product literature

 Company profile and financial information

 Additional information based on previous market studies

 Personal knowledge of the research team.

Nature of the Data This report provides the consumption value, quantity and prices of SSL-based modules/devices, which are used in various settings (end-user locations – applications) – worldwide. The following details are important in interpreting the data presented in the study results/report:

Significant figures – rounding: The data have been rounded to an appropriate number of decimal places. In some instances, this may result in minor apparent inconsistencies at summary levels.

Current dollars: All values in the Market Analysis and Forecast are expressed in current US dollars. Therefore, growth rates and forecasted values include inflation, forecasted to average 5 percent per year.

The quantitative forecasts and value calculations for the SSL (currently LEDs, but eventually OLEDs may play a role) lighting modules/devices, as well as studying average selling price market data and trends.

Contact Us:

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com