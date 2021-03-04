Human Centric Lighting Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

Human Centric Lighting Market expected to grow with the CAGR of 29.8% over the forecast period.

Human centric lighting is devoted to enhance the human performance, comfort related to health and well-being by connecting to the smart application of lighting for the digital world. Light is an essential part of human life as important as water and air. The lighting is the most essential and the most powerful regulator of human day night rhythm following the evolutionary world of outdoor and indoor lights. When light falls on eyes it enters through the retina and specialized form of light sensing nerve cells. There are two major types of light sensing nerve cells naming cones and rods which help to sense the color of emerging light. Human body has around 6 million cones and 125 million rods which help to identify the visionary. When light travels through nerve cells to the brain by following all information arriving then processed and helped to see image of environment while regenerating visual pigment in order to split and see the next light pulses.

Human eye is sensitive to three basic light colors red, green and blue etc. with wavelengths between 400 and 700 nanometers. The human centric light provides many advantages including the promotion of concentration, regeneration, mood and willingness to perform the task and many others. With the help of HCL, the color spectrum of light is changed throughout the day from morning to evening by high levels of blue lighting to the total absence of blue. Hence, the light management systems are implemented based on color temperature curve and the illuminance according to the respective specifications daylight-like lighting concepts.

Global human centric lighting has been segmented on the basis of component, application and regional & country level. Based on the component, the human centric lighting is classified into software, hardware, and services. On the basis of application, the human centric lighting market has been segmented into healthcare, residential, industrial, educational, and others.

The regions covered in this global human centric lighting market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of global human centric lighting is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Human Centric Lighting Companies:

Global human centric lighting market report covers prominent players like,

Legrand

Osram GmbH

Waldmann Lighting

Philips Lighting

Cree Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

NormaGrup Technology

Arcluce

SG Lighting

Digital Lumens, Inc

Ledvance GmbH

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Glamox

Others

Global Human Centric Lighting Market Dynamics–

The rapidly increasing demand for lighting systems such as indoor lighting, LED lights, outdoor lightings, increased usage for many applications including hospitals, home care, manufacturing industries, rising urban population along with surge in indoor spending time globally are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of human centric lighting market. According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, around 55% of the global population has existence in urban areas, out of which is expected to increase to 68% with an estimation of 2.5 billion people by 2050. Due to this, indoor spending time of the world’s urban population has been increased by 90% with a very large portion which influence the growth for human centric lighting market.

In addition, the human centric lighting helps to enhance the productivity and reducing the fatigue. According to the survey of Lighting Europe German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI) in 2013, the human centric lighting could facilitate an absolute productivity gain of up to Euro 12.2k per year with higher concentration and improved motivation for more output. However, lack of awareness across various developing and under developed regions for the usage of this kind of human centric lightings may hamper the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of innovative and advanced technology lights switches and dimmers, LED, microcontrollers and microprocessors, and transmitters receivers and sensors etc. for the home applications as well as in the industries will create huge opportunity for the further growth of global human centric lighting market.

Global Human Centric Lighting Market Regional Analysis–

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of this market due to advancements in innovative lighting technology, general lighting, and the government initiatives as well as presence of leading market players in this region. According to Lighting Europe German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI) in 2013, human centric lighting is expected to become a billion-euro business in Europe, equaling up to Euro 1.4 billion by 2020. This potential growth of human centric light has captured around 7 percent of the European general lighting market in 2020 and 20 to 25% of its high-end market segment related to the lighting solutions followed by North America.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market due to the rapidly changing healthcare sector, urbanization and the presence of enormous opening for the development of this market. According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, around 55% of the global population has existence in urban areas, out of which is expected to increase to 68% with an estimation of 2.5 billion people by 2050 out of which 90% of this increase taking place in Asia and Africa region.

Global Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation:–

By component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Applications: Healthcare, Residential, Industrial, Educational, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/human-centric-lighting-market-size