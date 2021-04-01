Human Capital Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ramco Systems, IBM Systems

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Human Capital Management Software market in its latest report titled, “Human Capital Management Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Human Capital Management Software market was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Human Capital Management Software Market: SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., ADP, LLC., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Incorporated, Meta4 Global, Talentia Software, Ramco Systems, IBM Systems, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC, PeopleFluent, Inc. (Learni2ng Technologies Group Plc), and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– June 2019 – WorkForce Software announced a significant equity investment from affiliates of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. (Evergreen), the technology-focused private equity arm of Elliott Management Corporation. With the investment, Evergreen will become equal partners with Insight Partners, which has been the majority investor in WorkForce Software since 2014.

– February 2019 – SAP AG acquired a stake in Newgen Software Technologies Limited, which provides enterprise solutions in banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom and government segments. It also handles Business Process Management and Enterprise Content Management.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud to Dominate the Market

– The feature-richness, ease of use, and data capacity characteristics of the cloud-based applications are driving the cloud adoption across all enterprise application solutions of which CRM and HCM were the first to be taken to the cloud.

– The cloud-based HCM solutions are enabling enterprises to make effective employee engagement tools leveraging the social media integration, and other APIs for learning, coaching and recruiting tools that disrupt the market.

– In 2018, Oracle in their cloud predictions forecasted that by 2020, 50% of production workloads in regulated industries will migrate to the cloud.

– Anticipating the growth in the cloud adoption across enterprises, the HCM vendors are also offering cloud-based solutions while continuing their on-premise offerings, but with lesser focus on innovation compared to the cloud-based solutions.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing workforce. According to International Labor Organization, unemployment was low by international standards, at around 4.2 % in 2018, while number of employed persons in the region grew by some 23 million (or 1.2 %) between 2017 and 2019.

– Workers in China are shifting from agricultural and manufacturing sector to services due to ageing population.

– According to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) account for more than 90 percent of all businesses in the APEC region and employ between 60 and 80 percent of the workforce. Thus trend is expected to continue in future as the population rises.

– The APEC SME Working Group (SMEWG) assists SMEs to become more competitive while seeking to contribute to a more open trade and investment environment. This calls for more vendors coming up with HCM software.

