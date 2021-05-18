Human Capital Management Market 2021-2025 | Leading Key Vendors Cornerstone OnDemand, Pay com Software, Inc., SumTotal Systems

A Human Capital Management Market Research Report 2021-2025 :-

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Human Capital Management Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe.

The Human Capital Management market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Human Capital Management market 2021. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendors’ information. the report also provides a complete overview of Human Capital Management market including Top Players or vendors, application, Type, Share, and latest market trends.

Global Human Capital Management Market By Type



Core HR

Workforce Management

Sourcing and Recruiting

Applicant Tracking System

Staffing Vendor Management

Global Human Capital Management Market By Application



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Human Capital Management Market By Key Players

Cornerstone OnDemand

Pay com Software, Inc.

SumTotal Systems, LLC

Workday, Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ceridian HCM

SAP SE

Employ Wise, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

International Business Corporation

Kronos, Inc.

PeopleStrategy, Inc

EmployWise

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Table of Content

1 Human Capital Management Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Human Capital Management Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Human Capital Management Market Forces

3.1 Global Human Capital Management Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Human Capital Management Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Human Capital Management Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Human Capital Management Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Human Capital Management Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Human Capital Management Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Human Capital Management Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Human Capital Management Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Human Capital Management Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Human Capital Management Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Human Capital Management Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Human Capital Management Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Human Capital Management Export and Import

5.2 United States Human Capital Management Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Human Capital Management Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Human Capital Management Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Human Capital Management Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Human Capital Management Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Human Capital Management Market – By Type

6.1 Global Human Capital Management Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Human Capital Management Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Human Capital Management Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Human Capital Management Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Human Capital Management Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Human Capital Management Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Human Capital Management Production, Price and Growth Rate of Core HR (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Human Capital Management Production, Price and Growth Rate of Workforce Management (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Human Capital Management Production, Price and Growth Rate of Sourcing and Recruiting (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Human Capital Management Production, Price and Growth Rate of Applicant Tracking System (2015-2020)

6.7 Global Human Capital Management Production, Price and Growth Rate of Staffing Vendor Management (2015-2020)

7 Human Capital Management Market – By Application

7.1 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Human Capital Management Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Human Capital Management Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom and IT (2015-2020)

7.6 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods and Retail (2015-2020)

7.7 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare and Life Sciences (2015-2020)

7.8 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Utilities (2015-2020)

7.9 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation and Logistics (2015-2020)

7.10 Global Human Capital Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Human Capital Management Market

8.1 North America Human Capital Management Market Size

8.2 United States Human Capital Management Market Size

8.3 Canada Human Capital Management Market Size

8.4 Mexico Human Capital Management Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Human Capital Management Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Human Capital Management Market Size

9.2 Germany Human Capital Management Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Human Capital Management Market Size

9.4 France Human Capital Management Market Size

9.5 Italy Human Capital Management Market Size

9.6 Spain Human Capital Management Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management Market Size

10.2 China Human Capital Management Market Size

10.3 Japan Human Capital Management Market Size

10.4 South Korea Human Capital Management Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management Market Size

10.6 India Human Capital Management Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Human Capital Management Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Human Capital Management Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Human Capital Management Market Size

11.3 UAE Human Capital Management Market Size

11.4 South Africa Human Capital Management Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Human Capital Management Market Analysis

12.1 South America Human Capital Management Market Size

12.2 Brazil Human Capital Management Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cornerstone OnDemand

13.1.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Basic Information

13.1.2 Cornerstone OnDemand Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Pay com Software, Inc.

13.2.1 Pay com Software, Inc. Basic Information

13.2.2 Pay com Software, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Pay com Software, Inc. Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 SumTotal Systems, LLC

13.3.1 SumTotal Systems, LLC Basic Information

13.3.2 SumTotal Systems, LLC Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 SumTotal Systems, LLC Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Workday, Inc.

13.4.1 Workday, Inc. Basic Information

13.4.2 Workday, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Workday, Inc. Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Automatic Data Processing, LLC

13.5.1 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Basic Information

13.5.2 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Ceridian HCM

13.6.1 Ceridian HCM Basic Information

13.6.2 Ceridian HCM Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Ceridian HCM Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 SAP SE

13.7.1 SAP SE Basic Information

13.7.2 SAP SE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 SAP SE Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Employ Wise, Inc.

13.8.1 Employ Wise, Inc. Basic Information

13.8.2 Employ Wise, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Employ Wise, Inc. Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Oracle Corporation

13.9.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information

13.9.2 Oracle Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Oracle Corporation Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 International Business Corporation

13.10.1 International Business Corporation Basic Information

13.10.2 International Business Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 International Business Corporation Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Kronos, Inc.

13.11.1 Kronos, Inc. Basic Information

13.11.2 Kronos, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Kronos, Inc. Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 PeopleStrategy, Inc

13.12.1 PeopleStrategy, Inc Basic Information

13.12.2 PeopleStrategy, Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 PeopleStrategy, Inc Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 EmployWise

13.13.1 EmployWise Basic Information

13.13.2 EmployWise Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 EmployWise Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

13.14.1 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Basic Information

13.14.2 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Epicor Software Corporation

13.15.1 Epicor Software Corporation Basic Information

13.15.2 Epicor Software Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Epicor Software Corporation Human Capital Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Human Capital Management Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Human Capital Management Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Human Capital Management Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Human Capital Management Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Human Capital Management Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Human Capital Management Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Human Capital Management Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Human Capital Management Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

Besides, the report centers around the major industry participants, considering the company profiles, product portfolio and details, sales, market share and contact data. Furthermore, these Industry growth trends and marketing channels have also been scrutinized.