Human Augmentation Market 2020 Analytical Overview, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

Global human augmentation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 37.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of human augmentation in wearable device and gadgets is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Human augmentations are introduced to enhance human productivity as well as capability with improved health and quality of life. These technologies brings physical improvements in the integral part of the human body .This advanced technology is based on artificial intelligence used in advanced sensory devices and implants to make better use of it for human body. The devices or implants plays major role in human productivity such as limb devices and orthotics having augmentation improves muscle capability and enhances the motion.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of human augmentation in wearable device and gadgets drives the market growth

Technological development in the sensors is augmenting the growth of market

Increasing R&D activity in the field of human augmentation is another factor boosting this market growth

Prevailing awareness about the therapeutic applications of medical wearable augmentation products also uplifts the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled person in handling the process also impedes the market growth in the forecast period

Higher cost of the equipment is another factor hampering the market growth

Growing concern towards social, legal and ethical aspects will hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Human Augmentation Market

By Wearable Augmentation

Wrist-Wear Wrist Wearable Watch Wrist Wearable Band

Eye-Wear Google Glass Smart Contact Lenses, HMD, and Hud

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear Ornament, Precious Metals & Jewellery Ties & Collars

Body-Wear Clothing & Inner-Wear ARM & Leg-Wear

Others (Smart Ring, Smart Socks, Smart Headsets)

By Application

Medical

HealthCare

Defence

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla launched new start up to build implants based on the artificial intelligence to technology for human augmentation. The human brains are intervening with computer through artificial intelligence. A flexible electrode thread is implanted into the human brain through neurosurgical robot. These threads will detect and record the electrical signals in the brain and transmitting this information outside the brain. This will create a BMI (Brain-machine interface system) which will help to understand the different forms of brain and spine-related disorders. Through this new start-up of Neuralink the company will enter into new market and will bring innovative product

In May, 2017, UNSILO, a software solution provider launched new product for business managers, content specialists, and content strategists. The first version of UNSILO Classify is based on the human augmentation technology which helps to classify content automatically. Through this new product the company is targeting the content owners and publishers market to increase the customer base by entering into new segment

Competitive Analysis

Global human augmentation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Human augmentation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global human augmentation market are UNSILO, SAMSUNG, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Second Sight, Raytheon Company., Magic Leap, Inc., VUZIX, B-Temia Inc., NEURALINK, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rex Bionics Ltd, General Motors, Microsoft among others.

Major Highlights of Human Augmentation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Human Augmentation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Human Augmentation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Human Augmentation market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

