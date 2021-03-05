Hull Coatings Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Jotun, Hempel A/S, and BASF SE

The Hull Coatings Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The hull coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5%, during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Hull Coatings Market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Jotun, Hempel A/S, and BASF SE and others.

Key Market Trends:

Vessels Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Hull coatings, also referred to as anti-fouling, are essential for marine ships. They exhibit anti-corrosive and anti-fouling properties, which can increase the working life cycle of ships. High-performance anti-fouling provides lifelong benefits, including extended dry-dock intervals and reduced time in dry-dock, lower future maintenance costs, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions through lower fuel consumption.

– These coatings play a key role in reducing the overall operational and commercial costs of a vessel. Fuel can represent as much as 50% of a ship’s total operating costs. If ships do not use anti-fouling coatings, fuel consumption, cost, and carbon dioxide emissions could increase by as much as 40%.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

