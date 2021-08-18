Hugh Jackman’s constant battle against skin cancer

The actor has been an active voice in raising awareness about this health issue – and has launched a range of sunscreens. There is a new film.

The actor is 52 years old and has overcome several tumors.

Maggie Smith, Edie Falco, Michael C. Hall, Chadwick Boseman, Hugh Jackman. These are some of the names in Hollywood who battled cancer while making a movie or series.

Some actors choose not to reveal the health problem they are dealing with, as happened in the case of Chadwick Boseman (who died last year). Others, like Hugh Jackman, are becoming active voices in the fight against cancer and engaging in awareness raising campaigns.

Hugh Jackman, an Australian of British parents, has had some type of skin cancer for several years. His first squamous cell carcinoma was removed in November 2013 and he has undergone multiple treatments since then. He was diagnosed with this type of malignant tumor six times in total. It is something that can be with you for a lifetime.

Because of this, it is common for the actor to show up in public with spots on his nose – it is the area of ​​the body that affects cancer the most. He underwent another biopsy in early August.

“The doctors saw something irregular, so they took a biopsy and analyzed it,” he told fans in a video posted on social media.

In 2017 he revealed a curious episode during the preproduction of the musical “The Great Showman” in which he played the lead role. “I apologize (but not) to my surgeon,” he wrote on a social media post. “He told me not to sing. I did it anyway. And then … I ran back to have myself sewn again. Its worth it!”

The actor regularly wears nose pads.

When the cast first got together on a date in New York, he intended to “gesture” rather than sing. “I just had a tumor removed from my nose. It was okay, but I had about 80 stitches in my nose and my doctor told me not to sing. “

“The next day everyone arrives and I explain why I am not going to sing and I said that the day [das gravações] I wanted to sing, but I would gesticulate and interpret all the scenes. ”The plan went well until it was time to rehearse a song,“ From Now On ”. At that point Jackman gave in, let himself go, and started singing along with the rest of the cast.

Hugh Jackman has never had chemotherapy or very aggressive treatments. “It’s skin cancer, but the least dangerous form. It’s just something I have to take away from being Australian with English parents, ”he joked in the“ Live! With Kelly, ”the same year.

The constant appeals

Over the years, Hugh Jackman has shared updates on his health with fans. In addition, people are constantly encouraged to use sunscreen when out and about, especially during the hottest times of the year.

“A couple of notes: Please have your skin checked regularly by a specialist, please do not think that it cannot happen to you and, above all, use sunscreen,” he wrote on Twitter in August this year.

In the same program “Live! With Kelly, ”the actor explained that he cared very little about exposure to the sun as a child. “Our rules when we were kids were to burn and scale two or three times and that was it. It was our base. I mean, that was crazy. “He added,” You couldn’t go to the swimming pool 30 minutes after you ate. You would die But nobody said anything about sunscreen. “

In 2015, the actor launched a children’s sunscreen brand, Pure Sun Defense, in the United States. It was aimed at children under the age of 12 and contained superhero characters or iconic characters on the packaging such as “Avengers”, “Spider-Man”, “Minimums” or “Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice”.

The new film “Reminiscence”

Hugh Jackman is currently preparing the piece “The Music Man”, which will be on stage on Broadway in New York. Your new film opens in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, August 19th. “Reminiscence” is the first film from Lisa Joy, one of the makers of “Westworld”, and focuses on a science fiction mystery.

The action takes place in the future, when a war threatens on the southern border of the USA. Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind who manages to dive into the past to find answers. His life is put to the test when the case of a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), arrives. A simple case becomes an obsession when she disappears and Bannister sets out to find out the truth about her.

