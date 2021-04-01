Huge Revenue Jump Expected in Global Offshore Wind Turbine Industry Between 2019 and 2026

The offshore wind turbine market to grow from $24,683.3 million in 2019 to $68,869.3 million by 2026. The turbine is the main component of a wind power plant, as it generates the electricity in combination with an alternator.

With the growing concerns regarding the emission of greenhouse gases from power plants, the focus on replacing fossil fuels with cleaner resources for creating electricity is increasing. The IEA says, “Global energy-related CO2 emissions grew 1.7% in 2018 to reach a historic high of 33.1 Gt CO 2 . It was the highest rate of growth since 2013, and 70% higher than the average increase since 2010.”, highlighting why switching to cleaner technologies is more important than ever. As a result, countries around the world are investing in renewable energy, including in the setting up of offshore wind power plants.

In 2026, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the dominating region in the offshore wind turbine market, as a result of the strong government support for renewable energy. The increasing requirement for electricity in the region, on account of the burgeoning population, coupled with the alarming air pollution levels, is driving the shift toward cleaner energy sources in APAC.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Water Depth

Shallow Water (up to 30 m)

Transitional Water (30 m to 60 m)

Deep Water (> 60 m)

By Installation

Fixed

Floating

By Turbine Capacity