Huge reduction in this gaming laptop equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

So while 2021 was a year of shifts in the video game industry, 2022 looks set to be the year of releases. The year will be busy from the start. To take full advantage of these new video game releases, it is necessary to be properly equipped. And that’s good, if you’re looking for an interesting gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-7218 sees its price drop drastically.

a gaming laptop at a remarkable price

Despite its stretchy name worthy of a cat rolling over a keyboard, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-7218 sports a 15.6-inch ComfyView LCD screen. A 16:9 IPS panel with thin bezels, a 144Hz refresh rate and NitroSense technology that allows the user to control the Acer Bluelight Shield, a blue light attenuation technology. But the real plus of this Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-7218 is the presence of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070.

The latest graphics cards from NVIDIA are present to ensure video game productions of the last few years are covered. A pleasant punch whose potential is fully realized thanks to the presence of an Intel Core i7 11800H processor with a frequency of 2.3GHz to 4.6GHz. On the RAM side, there is 16GB (DDR4 3200), enough to cover your office activities and your gaming sessions without too much trouble.

Data storage is provided by the presence of a 512GB SSD, a storage space that still deserves the presence of another larger hard drive. For the connection part, there is an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gbps) and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (including 1 that works even when the computer is connected). out). The keyboard is backlit if this Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-7218 is also equipped with a numeric keypad, an integrated microphone and an integrated HD webcam (with a resolution of 1280 x 720).

And with the current promotion, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-7218 costs €1,199.99 instead of the originally advertised €1,829.99, a price reduction of -34%. And if you’re looking for high-quality headphones, you’ll find a great deal in the SENNHEISER HD 458BT.

Three good reasons to crack:

An excellent laptop for gamersAn Intel Core i7 11800H processor and 16GB of RAMAn NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

