Huge reduction in the OPPO RENO 2 256 GB BLACK super smartphone!

The OPPO RENO 2 256 GO BLACK smartphone has all the features required for comfortable and long-term use. The screen is large and produces razor-sharp images. The camera is exceptional, not to mention the battery life. Whether for personal use or as a gift, this phone will not disappoint.

a perfect mix of strength and elegance

Are you a fan of widescreen? That is a good thing, because the OPPO RENO 2 256 GB has a screen size of 6.5 inches, which is protected by Gorilla. The resolution of the graphic display is 2400 x 1080 pixels, ensuring sharp and high quality images. In this case, viewing photos or videos on the smartphone is a pleasant moment. Enjoy a perfect view of the OPPO RENO 2 256 GB in full sun thanks to the Sunlight AMOLED screen.

The smartphone has a multi-core processor that gives it remarkable performance: the 2.2 GHz octa-core – Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Its 8 GB RAM is combined with 256 GB ROM. Do you work or have fun playing video games? Everything can be done easily with the smartphone. The operating system is ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9.

The ability to take remarkable photos or videos remains a smartphone’s guarantee of quality. The OPPO RENO 2 256 GB will not disappoint you with its two high-end cameras. The main camera has 48 megapixels (F1.7), a main sensor of + 8 megapixels (F2.2) and a telephoto lens of + 2 megapixels (F2.4). The secondary camera with its 16 megapixels (F2.0) can be retracted. Other interesting features are available: Hybrid Zoom x5, Portrait, Night, Expert, Panorama, HDR, Burst, Ultra Stable, 4K Video, Bokeh Video, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, AI Beauty, Filters, etc.

In terms of security, the OPPO RENO 2 256 GB smartphone offers the best possible locking option for a phone. You can choose between fingerprint and face recognition. In terms of ergonomics, the phone is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery. You can use your smartphone safely without having to charge it frequently. When you buy the device, you benefit from various accessories such as headphones, VOOC charger and cable, protective film, case and SIM ejector.

