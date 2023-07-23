Huge Protest March Reaches Jerusalem After 5-Day Trek From Tel Aviv

A much-long column of antigovernment demonstrators marched into Jerusalem on Saturday night, turning the primary street to the town right into a sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags, to protest the far-right authorities’s plan to restrict judicial energy.

In temperatures that have been at occasions near 100 levels Fahrenheit, tons of of the demonstrators had been marching since Tuesday evening from Tel Aviv, a coastal metropolis roughly 40 miles away, and had camped for 4 nights alongside the route. Many extra joined them on subsequent days, and by Saturday the variety of marchers had swelled to not less than 20,000, regardless of the scorching warmth.

By the point the march reached the outskirts of Jerusalem on Saturday, the marchers have been strolling 10 abreast, forcing automobiles right into a single lane of site visitors. The column stretched for not less than two miles and included folks in motorized wheelchairs and not less than one individual on crutches.

“Have you ever ever seen something like this?” stated Ilana Holzman, 65, a protester from Tel Aviv who had joined the march for its final leg on Saturday.