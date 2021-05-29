Huge Growth in Orthopedic Devices Market Development, Trends, Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2025: Bell Canada, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Datora Telecom, Deutsche Telecom AG, EE Limited, Ericsson AB
Growing geriatric population base is highly susceptible for developing bone related diseases such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. As per WHO, the global population over 60 years is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050. Increasing base of elderly population will create significant demand for various orthopedic implants and devices.
Major industry participants in the global Orthopedic Devices market include Stryker Corp., DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Integra Lifesciences, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical, Wright Medical, Siemens Healthineers, Cardinal Health, Becton Dickinson, Orthofix, Integra Lifescience, Conmed, ConforMIS, Thermo Fisher Scientifics, JNJ Medical Device Companies, Medtronic, among others.
Increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, lack of physical activity, poor diet intake and rising trend of smoking and alcohol consumption will fuel the Orthopedic Devices market demand over the forecast years. New innovations in the field of osteology should boost the development of cost-effective devices. Technological advances in 3D printing, robot-assisted surgical procedures, and smart implants will represent high impact driving factors for the global industry revenue.
The s is divided on the basis of products based on fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives and accessories. The definite brace product segment is expected to command the largest share of the global conservative supply market in 2018. Adoption of fixed braces between factors such as inertia (compared to removable braces), adolescents as well as adults, effective results and vast. In emerging countries like India, China and Brazil, demand for these braces is increasing in this segment.
Geographically, Orthopedic Devices markets are divided into North America (America and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India and the rest APAC), Latin America. (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be responsible for the largest share of the global Orthopedic Devices market in 2018. In the major part of North America, increasing acceptance of conservative treatment in children as well as in adults, increase in per capita per capita income, increased focus can be given. Attendance enhancement and aesthetics, and the presence of major orthodox product manufacturers in North America.
Orthopedic Devices Market by Products:
Joint reconstruction
Hip replacement
Knee replacement
Ankle replacement
Shoulder replacement
Others
Spinal devices
Trauma fixation
Orthobiologics
Arthroscopic devices
Others
Orthopedic Devices Market by Geography:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Benelux Union
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
