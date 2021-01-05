Huge Growth in K-12 Online Education Market growing at a CAGR of +32% within the forecast period with major key players EF Education First Ltd, Enuma, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NextEducation India Pvt Ltd, Pearson | Market Research Inc.

The major manufacturers covered in this Market report:– EF Education First Ltd, Enuma, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NextEducation India Pvt Ltd, Pearson, Vedantu, Whizz Education, Blackboard Inc., Chegg, Inc. , Cisco, Instructure, Inc., iTutorGroup, Math 42, Knewton, Inc., Mathspace among others.

This K-12 online tutoring market analysis considers sales from the structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring segments, in the form of assessments and subjects. Our analysis also considers the sales of K-12 online tutoring in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the structured tutoring segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as rising promotional activities by vendors to promote structured learning among students and parents will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global K-12 online tutoring report has observed market growth factors such as the growing importance of STEM education, cost benefits, and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring, and strong global demand for test preparation. However, the threat from open tutoring resources and private tutors, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content, and data security issues for end-users in K-12 online tutoring industry may hamper the growth of the K-12 online tutoring industry over the forecast period.

Global Online Learning for K-12 Online Education Market:



By Education Level

Elementary Education (Grades 1-5)

Junior High Education (Grades 6-8)

Senior High Education (Grades 9-12)

By Learning Type

Synchronous

Asynchronous

Hybrid

By Language

English

Arabic

Others



By Subject

Science

Mathematics

Others

Key Countries

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Trending factors influencing the market shares

The key insights of the report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Application Processor Engine manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report’s conclusion reveals the overall scope of the Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market in terms of feasibility of investments in the various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the market in the near future.

