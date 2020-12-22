Huge Growth Expected in Slicing Software Market in Future

The global slicing software market is projected to generate a revenue of $2,202.5 million by 2030, increasing from $422.2 million in 2019, exhibiting a 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). After the CAD software is used for designing the object that needs to be printed, the creation has to be sliced. This is done by using slicing software, where the software efficiently translates the 3D drawing into something which can be understood and printed by the 3D printer.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/slicing-software-market-outlook/report-sample

As 3D printers do not have the ability to translate a CAD drawing on their own, a slicing software is important for 3D printing. The major applications of slicing software are tooling, prototyping, and functional part manufacturing, out of which, the prototyping application created the largest demand for the software in 2019. The software is further predicted to be used the most for prototyping in the coming years as well.

The slicing software enables designers to generate several design iterations rapidly and further allows to change the product design according to the needs of the customer. A number of industries are utilizing the slicing software these days, namely jewelry, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer products, automotive, architecture & construction, and education.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=slicing-software-market-outlook

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the slicing software market