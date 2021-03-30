Huge Growth Expected in Regenerative Medicine Market in Future

The global regenerative medicine market generated a revenue of $8,186.9 million in 2019 and it is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2020 and 2030. The market is also predicted to reach a valuation of $39,012.0 million by 2030. The major factors driving the advancement of the market are the rapid technological advancements, the rising incidence of genetic and chronic diseases, and the surging population of geriatric people around the world.

According to various reports, around one in every three adults all over the world suffer from various chronic health conditions. Moreover, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 17.9 million people across the world die because of cardiovascular diseases every year. Besides this, the soaring investments being made by various governments in research and development (R&D) activities in the domain of regenerative medicine are also fueling the market expansion across the world.

Depending on application, the regenerative medicine market is divided into oncology, musculoskeletal, dental, wound care, and ocular categories. Out of these, the musculoskeletal category recorded the highest growth in the market during the last few years and this trend is predicted to continue in the coming years as well. This will be because of the rising incidence of orthopedic diseases, the surging population of geriatric people, and increasing pipeline of musculoskeletal disease treatment stem cell products across the world.

Hence, it can be safely said that the market will demonstrate rapid expansion all over the world in the coming years, primarily because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the rapidly increasing geriatric population in several countries.

