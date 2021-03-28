Huge Growth Expected in Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market in Future

The major reasons the aspiration and biopsy needles market is blossoming are the rising incidence of cancer, growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, increasing healthcare spending, and surging awareness about cancer and its prevention and treatment. Hence, the industry is predicted to expand at a 7.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), to reach $1,717.9 million by 2030 from $801.5 million in 2019.

The other major factors contributing to the surge in the demand for aspiration and biopsy needles are the rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, soaring healthcare expenditure in several countries, and rapid technological innovations in the devices used for disease diagnosis.

During the last few years, the aspiration and biopsy needles market was dominated by North America, on account of the high healthcare spending and the increased public awareness about the benefits of early cancer detection in the region. Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is rapidly approving many new devices and systems. This is encouraging several market players to launch extensive research and development (R&D) projects in this domain.

