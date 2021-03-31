Huge Growth Expected in Aortic Valve Market in Future

Valued at $7,568.3 billion in 2019, the global aortic valve market is predicted generate a revenue of $29,146.9 million in 2030. Furthermore, as per P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of heart valve diseases is making the governments of many countries launch massive public awareness campaigns for raising the awareness about heart valve diseases and aortic valve replacement procedures. For example, the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) launched the Valve for Life initiative in 2015 for improving the public access to transcatheter valve procedures, raising awareness about various valvular diseases, improving the educational standards for medical practitioners, and reducing age and gender-based discrimination in healthcare.

Therefore, it can be said with surety that the market would grow explosively all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the rising prevalence of heart valve diseases and the growing public awareness about the valve replacement procedures around the world.

