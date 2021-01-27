Hub Motor Market 2021 are explored with Leading Players like Leaf Motor, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Hub Motor Market size is valued at USD 12.23 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.65% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on hub motor market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Hub motors are the type of motor power generators that are installed on the wheels of the vehicles and are used for the improvement in effectiveness and performance of the vehicles. They are installed on the wheels of the electric vehicles so that the load on the engine can be reduced and the performance of the vehicle is enhanced.

Increased performance efficiency and capabilities of vehicles due to its usage is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing global sales and demand of electric two-wheelers and vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

High cost of these motors is expected to restrain the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Vehicle Type E-Bikes E-Scooters/Mopeds E-Motorcycles

By Installation Type Front Hub Motor Rear Hub Motor

By Motor Type Gearless Hub Motor Geared Hub Motor

By Output Type Below 1000W 1000-3000W Above 3000W

By Sales Channel Aftermarket OE Market

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Top Players: QS MOTOR, Schaeffler AG, MICHELIN, JIASHAN NEOPOWER INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.LTD., Elaphe Ltd., NTN Corporation, TAJIMA EV, TDCM, GO SwissDrive, MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD., Leaf Motor, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Zero Motorcycles Inc., LUNA CYCLE, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.Ltd., MERIDA BIKES, and UU Motor Technology Co. Limited.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

