Hu Tao banner release date and all 4-stars details

The primary part of Genshin Impression v3.4 is about to finish and make method for the second with new occasions and character banners that includes Hu Tao and Yelan, together with three different four-star characters. Coincidentally, all 5 models within the second part are from Liyue.

HoYoverse has already introduced the discharge date for Hu Tao’s banner, together with the occasions within the second half of v3.4. She is going to return after over a 12 months along with her second rerun banner, which shall be accessible for a restricted time.

Genshin Impression 3.4 second part: Hu Tao banner date and all 4-star characters

The second part of Genshin Impression 3.4 will start on February 7 at 18:00 on the Asian server, the place Hu Tao will return after over a 12 months along with her second rerun banner. She is a powerful Pyro polearm DPS unit that may deal constant injury from her Charged Assaults and will get even stronger along with her first constellation.

Hu Tao will share her with three different four-star characters from Liyue for a restricted interval:

1) Xingqiu

Xingqiu is among the strongest characters (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is among the strongest sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impression and works with just about each staff. He may heal and is normally paired with Xiangling and Bennett within the Nationwide Crew, probably the most widespread and strongest models within the sport. Collectively, they’ll simply clear flooring 12 of the Spiral Abyss with full 9 stars.

He is among the few models that stay mainstays in Genshin Impression builds. Though a powerful unit at C0 that doesn’t want extra constellations, he can have power points as a consequence of excessive burst prices.

Nevertheless, like some other character in Genshin Impression, he will get stronger by unlocking extra constellations, particularly his second and sixth. His C2 decreases the Hydro resistance of the enemy by 15% for 4s, and C6 helps him restore his power a lot sooner.

2) Ningguang

Ningguang is the one Geo catalyst unit (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

She is a tremendous DPS character who can deal lots of injury along with her Elemental Burst and can be the one Geo Catalyst unit in Genshin Impression. Her equipment permits her to not solely damage enemies but additionally defend herself from any incoming assault along with her talent.

Ningguang’s Jade Display screen can take up a certain quantity of injury, which scales from her max HP and will increase a staff member’s Geo injury by 12% for 10s after they cross by it. Among the finest features of her gameplay is that she is nice at dealing injury from long-range assaults, and her Elemental Burst sends homing projectiles that at all times hit the goal.

Whereas she is a powerful unit, her greatest staff compositions are restricted to Geo models. Moreover, her gameplay does not alter when a brand new character arrives as a consequence of her aspect.

3) Beidou

Beidou is a tremendous Electro sub-DPS unit (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Whereas Beidou is one other robust Electro Claymore unit, she stays a really underrated character. Her Elemental Burst creates a lightning ring round her which bursts between enemies, continually dealing excessive quantities of Electro injury.

It additionally applies Electro to enemies to create reactions corresponding to Electrocharged or Worsen, which is at the moment one of many meta reactions in Genshin Impression.

Her Elemental Burst additionally creates a defend that may take up injury from any incoming assault and improve the character’s resistance to interruption. Beidou’s equipment makes her glorious towards a number of enemies, particularly along with her second constellation. This enables her Burst to hit two further targets and deal extra injury.

