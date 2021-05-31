HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Analysis by Growth, Segmentation, Performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2030

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Overview

The increasing number of cervical cancer and sexually transmitted diseases worldwide are the prime factor promoting the growth of the global HPV testing and Pap test market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. Pap tests recognize strange cervical cells, including precancerous cervical injuries, just as early cervical diseases. HPV tests identify HPV contaminations that can cause cervical cell irregularities.

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is classified on the basis of test type, application, end user, and region. In terms of test type, the market is bifurcated into Pap Test and HPV testing. Among these, the HPV testing segment is again grouped into HPV primary testing, co-testing, and follow-up HPV testing. With respect to application, the market is grouped into Pap test, which is further bifurcated into vaginal cancer screening, and cervical cancer screening. As per end-user, the market is categorized into physician’s office and clinics, hospitals, and laboratories.

The report on the global HOV testing and Pap test market offers 360-degree overview of the market and tracks the growth trajectories that shaped the market growth rates so far. It also describes the impact of the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and possible opportunities that will impact the market either in a positive or negative way. Additionally, the report throws light on the table of segmentation and mentions the name of the leading segment with its attributed factors. The current trends and innovations that will help attract new growth opportunities for the market are also presented in the report.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Company Profile

Major manufacturers of the global HPV testing and Pap test market are indulging in both organic and inorganic plans to indulge in better revenue generation for the overall market. They are also investing heavily on strategic decisions such as product launches, development, and clinical trials to gain a competitive edge on the overall market. Additionally, some other players are also entering into merger and acquisition, and joint ventures to collaboratively earn significant revenues during the forecast period. Some of the notable players of the global HPV testing and Pap test market include:

bioMerieux SA

Seegene Inc.

Arbor Vita Corporation

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NURX Inc.

Femasys Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing number of aging population and the rising cases of cervical cancer among them is a prime factor boosting the global HPV testing and pap test market. Apart from this the improving healthcare and medical facility scenario and the rising adoption of latest advanced technology in medical sciences will also attract high revenues for the market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about cancer treatment and rising number of cancer screening programs is also expected to aid in expansion of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising support from the government of various nations in the form of reimbursement policies and medical insurance will help the market gain impetus in the foreseeable future.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Notable Development

Governments of various nations are providing assistance to promote better health and welfare of their citizens. For instance, the first government campaign for raising awareness about cervical cancer was launched by Public Health England in March 2019. They introduced the need for cervical cancer screening with the help of smear tests, thereby encouraging women to know what can be done and how during their time of need. Such initiatives are likely to bode well for the market as well.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Geographical Insights

Regionwise, the global market for HPV testing and pap test is dominated by North America on account of the high awareness and early diagnosis rate for cervical cancer. This, coupled with the favorable medical reimbursement policies and establishment of various screening guidelines are also expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years. This is accountable to the improving healthcare infrastructure and facility and the rising number of public and private organizations that will offer better cervical cancer screening.

