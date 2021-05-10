HPV Decontamination Systems Market Trends, Driving Factors, Size, and Effect Factor Analysis 2016 – 2024

One of the essential aspect across all clinical research and medical facilities is to control microbial contamination, which keeps patients, caregivers, and their assistants at the risk of getting infected. Owing to their importance, a number of products have been developed that aid to the decontamination of medical environments and are differentiated by the potential residual damage, affectivity, cost, and operation limitations. One such system is hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) decontamination systems that can sterilize and controls infected surfaces, doing so by removing moisture from the atmosphere and relay liquid hydrogen peroxide through the vaporization module.

Get sample copy of at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10163

According to the findings of a recent business publication from Transparency Market Research (TMR), the overall demand in the global HPV decontamination systems market will mount at a notable CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, by the end of which the total opportunities in this market are estimated to reach US$220.05 million.

Vast Opportunities for New Players

The analyst of the TMR report has detected as fairly open market scenario in terms of shares, which is a reflection of HPV decontamination systems being quite newer in comparison to ultraviolet C decontamination, which are inexpensive too. Most of the players connected to the value chain of HPV decontamination systems, such as Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe BV, Bioquell PLC, Getinge Group, Steris Corporation, Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, Howorth Air Technology, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., SKAN AG, Sterilucent, Inc, MBRAUN, and Labotal Scientific Equipment Ltd., are concentrating on developing efficient and professional solutions that can achieve more in less time. Additionally, compliance with regulatory standards across different countries is another key aspect for the vendors to maintain inflow of consistently increasing demand.

Application-wise, the market for HPV decontamination systems is segmented into rooms and facilities, isolators, autoclave or cage washer, and incubators. Over the course of 2016 to 2024, the isolators segment is projected to increment at an above-average CAGR of 7.9%, having generated more than 30% of the total demand as of 2015. Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to sustain their position as the regions with maximum demand potential until 2024.

Essentiality Greatest Demand Driver

Apart from the essentiality of decontamination measures, stringent government regulations are pushing the demand. It is imperative that medical facilities and clinical research facilities are routinely cleaned and thereby the susceptibility of pathogens are reduced. In 2014, the WHO highlighted the issues pertaining to antibiotic resistance of pathogens such as clostridium and MRSA. In the recent past, the occurrences of infectious diseases has multiplied several times and thereby, the demand for the emerging segment of decontamination systems including HPV.

On the other hand, substantial cost of these equipment are keeping them away from larger pool of potential customers, particularly in the rural parts of the emerging economies. As a result, the vendors operating in this market are being well advised to develop tools and technologies that can reduce the prices, which in turn will help them gain ground over their competitors as well as enabling catering to greater demands.

Key Takeaways:

Global HPV decontamination systems to be worth US$220.05 million by 2024

Demand slowly shifting from UV-C decontamination systems, which are cost-effective and ubiquitous

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “HPV Decontamination Systems Market (By Applications – Incubators, Autoclave/ Cage Washer, Isolators, Rooms/Facilities) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

Key Segments of the Global HPV Decontamination Systems Market

HPV decontamination systems market: By applications

Incubators

Autoclave/cage washer

Isolators

Rooms/facilities

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=10163

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com