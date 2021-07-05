HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market 2021 Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027| Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, GE

Los Angeles-United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market research report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market. Major as well as emerging players of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, GE, Borets, Weatherford, Novomet, Dover, National Oilwell Varco, SPI, HOSS, Summit ESP, Canadian Advanced ESP

Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market by Type: Conventional, Electric Side Mount, Gas Driven Side Mount, The Mini Unit

Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market by Application: Industrial, Oil & Natural Gas, Mining

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Conventional

1.2.3 Electric Side Mount

1.2.4 Gas Driven Side Mount

1.2.5 The Mini Unit

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Oil & Natural Gas

1.3.4 Mining

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Schlumberger

12.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Schlumberger HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Schlumberger HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.2 Baker Hughes

12.2.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

12.2.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Baker Hughes HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Baker Hughes HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.2.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.3 GE

12.3.1 GE Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GE HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GE HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.3.5 GE Recent Development

12.4 Borets

12.4.1 Borets Corporation Information

12.4.2 Borets Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Borets HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Borets HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.4.5 Borets Recent Development

12.5 Weatherford

12.5.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

12.5.2 Weatherford Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Weatherford HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Weatherford HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.5.5 Weatherford Recent Development

12.6 Novomet

12.6.1 Novomet Corporation Information

12.6.2 Novomet Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Novomet HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Novomet HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.6.5 Novomet Recent Development

12.7 Dover

12.7.1 Dover Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dover Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dover HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dover HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.7.5 Dover Recent Development

12.8 National Oilwell Varco

12.8.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.8.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 National Oilwell Varco HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 National Oilwell Varco HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.8.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.9 SPI

12.9.1 SPI Corporation Information

12.9.2 SPI Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SPI HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SPI HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.9.5 SPI Recent Development

12.10 HOSS

12.10.1 HOSS Corporation Information

12.10.2 HOSS Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 HOSS HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 HOSS HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.10.5 HOSS Recent Development

12.11 Schlumberger

12.11.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.11.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Schlumberger HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Schlumberger HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

12.11.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.12 Canadian Advanced ESP

12.12.1 Canadian Advanced ESP Corporation Information

12.12.2 Canadian Advanced ESP Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Canadian Advanced ESP HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Canadian Advanced ESP Products Offered

12.12.5 Canadian Advanced ESP Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Industry Trends

13.2 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Drivers

13.3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Challenges

13.4 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

