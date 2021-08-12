HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global HPMC market reached a volume of 135.3 Kilo Tons in 2020. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) is an inert, biodegradable and biocompatible polymer with the chemical formula C 56 H 108 O 30 . Also known as Hypromellose, it is viscoelastic and semisynthetic in nature. It is produced by the synthetic alteration of natural polymer cellulose that involves treating cotton linter or wood pulp in the presence of sodium hydroxide solution. It is available in the form of an off-white powder or granules without any distinct taste or odor. It is hygroscopic in nature and insoluble in hot water. However, HPMC can be easily disintegrated in cold water, further forming a colloidal solution on account of its thermal reversible gelation property. It, therefore, finds widespread applications in the manufacturing of drugs, dyes, paints, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings and textiles.

Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of HPMC in the construction sector. The polymer has high water retention properties due to which it results in extending the working time of mortar while improving its mechanical strength. Apart from this, it finds extensive applications in the food industry for emulsifying, stabilizing, suspending and thickening a variety of food products. It is also used as a preferred vegetarian substitute for gelatin in the preparation of numerous baking and confectionery products. In addition to this, it is used to reduce the fat content of various foods and improve the physical properties of low-fat food products, which has contributed to its widespread popularity among health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the growing utilization of HPMC in the pharmaceutical industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. It is extensively used as an excipient in tablet formulations that are widely replacing hard shell gelatin capsules. Since these tablets are known to offer better performance in terms of dissolution and disintegration with a decreased time of development, they are being preferred by the masses, especially by the vegetarians. The aforementioned expanding application of HPMC across diversified sectors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to witness strong growth during 2021-2026.

Global HPMC Market Summary:

On the basis of the end-use, the construction industry exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Some of the other major end use sectors pharmaceuticals (including cosmetics), food industry and others.

On the geographical front, China holds the leading position in the market, accounting for the majority of the overall global market. The other key regions include Western Europe, Other Asia, United States, Central/Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America and others.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shandong Head Co., Ltd, and LOTTE Fine Chemical.

