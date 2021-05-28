How will the Mass Transfer Equipment Market? look like in future?

How will the Mass Transfer Equipment Market? look like in future?

According to a latest report published by Research Dive, the global mass transfer equipment market is expected to cross the $4,777.3 million mark by 2026, from a substantial market size of $2,643.4 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.6%. This report consists of features such as current scenario of the market along with the future growth. The report is duly recorded by experts after analyzing all the prominent factors impacting the growth of the mass transfer equipment market.

Key Insights of the Report

An overall situation of the market that encompasses definitions, field of application, and advantages.

All-inclusive report about market dynamics, conditions of the market, statistical data, and growth rate (CAGR), market size and shares, and future predictions.

Prominent drivers, market segments, limitations, and lucrative investment opportunities.

Present condition of the global and regional market from the perspective of countries, companies, and industries.

Information on all the leading current market trends and advances, market players, Porter Five Analysis, SWOT scrutiny, and business plans.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

Mass transfer equipment market is mainly driven by investments in research and development sector by market players. Other than this, rise in demand for innovative and sustainable mass transfer solutions is also predicted to enhance the market growth. All these factors are responsible for the market growth in the analyzed timeframe.

Nevertheless, the market growth is anticipated to hinder due to high costs of technologies but developments in the food sector and various applications of mass transfer technology is predicted to open opportunities in the future.

Segment Analysis

The report divides the market into segments based on type, application, and regional outlook.

Based on type, the market is classified into:

Column intervals

Random packing

Trays

Structured packing

From the above stated sub-segments, trays is considered to be the most profitable in the forecast period due to advanced Downcomer technology, active area enhancements, and numerous applications pertaining to this sub-segment. Trays sub-segment is expected to harbor revenue of $1,461.5 million by 2026, from a market size of $835.4 million in 2018.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into:

Food & beverage

Oil & gas

Pharmaceuticals

Water & waste water treatment

Pulp & paper

Chemicals

Oil & gas sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative from the above stated applications. Oil & gas sub-segment is projected to reach $1,280.3 million by 2026 due to rise in mass transfer technology for oil refineries, enhanced research & development activities, and looking for innovative engineering solutions.

Regional Analysis:

The mass transfer equipment market covers all the regions over the globe and is divided as follows:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

From the above stated regions, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market by harboring a revenue of $1.137.0 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1%. Increase in research & development investments, requisite facilities, and engineering solutions is predicted to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players and Business Strategies

Mass transfer equipment market is run by some of the leading market players which are listed as follows:

Koch-Glitsch. Sulzer Ltd Beijing Zehua Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. DtEC MTE Group Finepac Structures Pvt. Ltd. Munters Group Tianjin Univtech Co., Ltd. Baretti HAT International Ltd.

Mass transfer equipment market players are accentuating on futuristic product generation and merger & acquisitions. These are some common strategies followed by the well- established organizations, for instance in 2019, a company called Koch-Glitsch announced the acquisition with mass-transfer specialist Julius Montz GmbH. This acquisition will be fruitful for Koch-Glitsch’s as this will augment its presence across the globe and strength its portfolio regarding services and products.

