How To Water Eject on iPhone Using Siri Shortcut In iOS 16

I typically journey on the beachside with my iPhone 11. I like to report upside-down movies on seashores and lakes from my iPhone. Principally, my iPhone will get splashes of water, and water goes contained in the audio system on the backside. On the time, solely the water eject Siri iPhone shortcut helps to get the my iPhone water-free. Water Eject shortcut formally now could be the primary shortcut to have over 100,000 downloads after iOS 15 replace.

Earlier, I heard about this Water Eject Siri shortcut to take away water from iPhone utilizing very low-frequency sound. However by no means makes use of this perform till my iPhone 11 acquired water inside whereas I used to be touring in Goa. When the water went inside my iPhone 11, I attempted water eject Siri shortcut earlier than going to any restore store. Surprisingly, it labored. Right this moment, I’ll share a full information to make use of Siri Shortcut to eject water from iPhone.

How To Eject Water From iPhone With Siri Shortcut In iOS 15 or iOS 16

Many individuals additionally marvel easy methods to activate water eject on iPhone. However there isn’t any button or choice to do it simply. It’s a little bit of a difficult job. Let’s discover out!

Earlier than you head over to the beneath course of, you could activate ‘Enable Untrusted Shortcuts” out of your iPhone’s settings beneath the Shortcuts part.

Open any browser in your iPhone. Faucet on This hyperlink to open the “Water Eject” shortcut. After that, scroll right down to the underside of the display screen and faucet on Add The Shortcut. As soon as the shortcut is added, faucet on it to start out the eject course of. On the highest, faucet on the “Start Water Ejection” choice and await the method to get carried out.

As soon as the Water Eject shortcut is created in your iPhone, you should utilize it with a easy faucet or ask Siri to provoke the water eject course of to take away water from the iPhone.

This Water Eject Siri Shotcut is suitable with iPhones working iOS 14, iOS 15 and iOS 16 replace. So once you begin the water eject course of, ensure that your machine is working 14, iOS 15 and iOS 16 .

Is the water eject shortcut protected?

Speaking in regards to the security of the Water Eject, that is the facility Siri Shortcut solely developed for iOS premium gadgets. It might shield the machine from water harm by producing an ultra-low 165Hz frequency sound wave that propels moisture from the speaker cavity system.

When you want extra assist eradicating water out of your iPhone, you’ll be able to ask us for extra assist by the remark field.

