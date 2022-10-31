How To Watch Overwatch League Play-Offs And Get Free ‘Overwatch 2’ Skins, Tokens, Sprays And Icons

The finale to the Overwatch League season is right here, with plenty of rewards on supply only for watching. Blizzard Leisure

The Overwatch League season is drawing to a detailed, which implies it’s time for Play-offs! The tip-of-season affair acquired underway yesterday with the primary spherical of matches. Video games will happen day-after-day this week, culminating with the Grand Finals on Friday.

Not solely are you able to watch a few of the greatest Overwatch 2 gamers on the earth duke it out (get able to see plenty of Winston and Kiriko, if day one is something to evaluate by), however you may earn some in-game rewards because of YouTube Drops.

To take action, you’ll have to hyperlink your Battle.internet and YouTube accounts. Choose the Battle.internet possibility on the Linked Apps web page of the YouTube settings and comply with the instructions. You may hyperlink your accounts when an Overwatch League broadcast is in progress by clicking or tapping the Rewards icon under the OWL YouTube stream. You’ll see a “Linked” icon under the YouTube stream when you’re all arrange.

It’s price noting that solely private YouTube accounts are eligible — not model ones. You’ll earn rewards once you watch reside broadcasts on the net in your pc, the YouTube cellular app, YouTube’s cellular web site and by way of YouTube’s picture-in-picture participant in your cellphone or pill. Any time you spend watching Overwatch League broadcasts on different web sites the place streams are embedded, or on the YouTube app on TVs, sport consoles or different media units, you received’t achieve any progress towards any of the rewards.

There are a few different locations the place you may earn rewards: the Overwatch League web site and cellular app. There are a few benefits of taking this route. First, you don’t want a YouTube or Google account. You’ll solely have to log in together with your Battle.internet credentials to earn rewards. Second, the app and the web site’s homepage will characteristic the reside broadcast entrance and middle. You received’t have to go searching by the Overwatch League YouTube channel to seek out the right video.

It’s price checking the official guidelines for Overwatch League perks to see whether or not you’re really eligible for the rewards. People who’re authorized residents of sure nations received’t earn rewards from watching reside Overwatch League matches on YouTube.

And simply what are these rewards, you might be questioning?

You’ll earn OWL tokens, which you should utilize to purchase Overwatch League group skins and themed Legendary skins that grow to be accessible infrequently. These skins are dearer than they had been in Overwatch 1, so this week is an efficient alternative to earn a bunch of tokens and unlock the skins you need. You’ll get 5 tokens for each hour of OWL Play-offs and Grand Finals matches that you simply watch. Should you hit 30 hours of cumulative watch time, you’ll get an additional 100 tokens.

It’s also possible to earn Overwatch League dwelling and away skins for each hero, in case you haven’t unlocked them throughout previous occasions. You’ll get a couple of skins for every of the unique sport’s heroes after each three hours of watch time you accrue by November 3 (or the replay on November 4 — extra on that in a second). You’ll additionally obtain further rewards, together with sprays, participant icons and the Lúcio Dance Social gathering emote. Right here’s a chart breaking down how that each one works:

Overwatch League playoffs perks chart Blizzard Leisure

Should you spend sufficient time watching Grand Finals on Friday, you’ll get skins for the three newest heroes — Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko — a swanky title card and a twig, in addition to the common 5 OWL tokens per hour.

Overwatch League Grand Finals perks chart Blizzard Leisure

For the sake of readability, you may watch the matches and earn rewards on the Overwatch League YouTube channel, Overwatch League app and Overwatch League web site. Solely official reside broadcasts are eligible.

Should you missed Sunday’s matches, it’s really not too late to earn rewards for them. You may watch an official replay stream, which begins at 9:30AM ET on Monday. There might be replays for all the opposite broadcasts, together with Grand Finals.

Matches begin at 5:30 PM ET day-after-day by Thursday, with 4 matches per day. Replays will begin at 9:30AM ET the next morning.

As for Grand Finals, the occasion begins at 8PM ET on Friday, with two matches in retailer. The replay for that can begin at 2PM ET on Saturday.

Should you’re undecided what these instances are in your personal timezone, examine the schedule on the Overwatch League web site. All instances are displayed in your native time.

If any of this data isn’t fully clear to you, hit me up on Twitter. I’m pleased to assist. And revel in Play-offs and Grand Finals! It needs to be an ideal week.

