How To Watch Magic Vs, Magic 5 Pro Launch

Honor MWC 2023 launch Honor

Honor is all set to introduce its Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor, Magic Vs outdoors of China. It is going to be accompanied by the flagship Honor Magic 5 Professional, which fits up towards the Samsung Galaxy S23 Extremely. Each the smartphones appear to be top-notch on paper, and also you would possibly need to watch the launch reside. Right here’s all it’s worthwhile to find out about Honor’s MWC 2023 occasion.

Find out how to watch Honor MWC 2023 occasion

The Honor MWC 2023 occasion is scheduled for February 27. It kickstarts at 1:30 PM CET / 7:30 AM EST / 4:30 AM PST / 6:00 PM IST. The launch occasion might be livestreamed on YouTube, and it’s also possible to watch it by way of the video embedded under.

Honor Magic Vs and Magic 5 Professional would be the star of the present

The Honor Magic 5 collection would be the firm’s newest flagship smartphone lineup to debut on the occasion. It’s prone to embrace a number of telephones, just like the Magic 5 Professional and the Magic 5. If the rumors are to be believed, there may very well be a Honor Magic 5 Status Version as effectively, which is claimed to sport the 1-inch Sony IMX989 major digital camera.

The corporate has posted a number of teaser movies just like the above one, which reveals the Magic 5 Professional’s design and some options. The system will embrace an additional vivid 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO show, and 3D face unlock alongside a very good low-light digital camera efficiency.

The Honor Magic 5 Professional is imagined to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with as much as 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the optics entrance, the Magic 5 Professional is claimed to sport a quad-camera setup led by a 50MP major digital camera and a 5x telephoto sensor.

Coming to the Honor Magic Vs, which was introduced in China again in November, it’s coming for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with an argualy higher hinge. I’m wanting ahead to this folable. It encompasses a 120Hz 6.45-inch 1080p 21:9 OLED cowl display screen and a 7.9-inch 90Hz foldable show. Each the gadgets will run Google companies.