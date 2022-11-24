How to vote for your favorite World Cup team in Modern Warfare 2 FC event to earn rewards

The World Cup fever has now made its method into Activision’s newest titles, Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Each video games will characteristic an occasion in collaboration with FIFA, with respect to this yr’s World Cup.

As a part of the occasion, gamers must predict the end result of six very particular matches within the ongoing match, from inside the sport itself. Gamers who predict appropriately will likely be rewarded with in-game objects, together with weapon blueprints as properly. That mentioned, how does one vote for his or her favourite staff?

The way to vote for a staff throughout the Fashionable Warfare 2 FC occasion

Happily, the voting course of is pretty easy. Here is what gamers must do:

Gamers must first log into Name of Obligation HQ.

As soon as HQ has been launched, gamers must navigate by way of the accessible menus earlier than they arrive throughout the Occasions part.

Provided that the Fashionable Warfare 2 FC occasion is stay proper now, gamers will discover a tab pertaining to the occasion itself.

As soon as they’ve arrived on the tab, gamers must click on on it.

On the ensuing web page that opens, gamers will be capable to choose the staff that they are rooting for. Nevertheless, the choices to decide on between the 2 groups will solely be made accessible a day or two earlier than the matches truly happen.

With the voting process out of the way in which, right here is the record of matches that gamers will be capable to vote for throughout this occasion:

England vs. USA (November 25)

Argentina vs. Mexico (November 26)

Spain vs. Germany (November 27)

South Korea vs. Ghana (November 28)

Tunisia vs. France (November 30)

Cameroon vs. Brazil (December 2)

Earlier than each match commences, gamers may have a time interval inside which they must solid their vote. If their predicted staff wins the match, they’ll declare some thrilling rewards. Apparently, gamers who assist the shedding staff may also obtain rewards.

What are the rewards related to the Fashionable Warfare 2 FC occasion?

The Assist A Group occasion begins now! Go to COD HQ to vote in your profitable groups in 6 complete match-ups Predict the right squads to win or draw irl to gather prizes on the finish of the occasion on 12/2… together with bonus blueprints The Assist A Group occasion begins now! Go to COD HQ to vote in your profitable groups in 6 complete match-ups ⚽Predict the right squads to win or draw irl to gather prizes on the finish of the occasion on 12/2… together with bonus blueprints 👀

Gamers who predict appropriately throughout these matches will likely be rewarded with a conflict monitor from that nation. Moreover, gamers who take part within the occasion may also obtain a ten,000 XP reward after the top of every predicted match. Gamers who choose a profitable staff may also obtain a calling card with the flag of that nation.

Moreover, there are much more rewards that the group can get their arms on. If gamers make two predictions precisely, they’re going to obtain a particular weapon blueprint. Gamers will obtain one more weapon blueprint in Fashionable Warfare 2 in the event that they make 4 profitable predictions over the course of the occasion.

Whereas these are the rewards related to the occasion, different beauty bundles will likely be making their method into the in-game retailer as properly. These cosmetics embrace weapon skins and model new footballer-themed Operators.

The Neymar Jr. bundle is already stay within the retailer and could be bought by gamers. Apparently, much more participant bundles are set to reach, together with one for Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi.



