The catalog system in Splatoon 3 rewards players with cool cosmetics and items (Images via Nintendo)
Gaming 

How to view the complete Catalog

Rupali Gupta

With Splatoon 3, developer Nintendo has lastly refined their gameplay formulation to a tee. Nonetheless, they’ve additionally introduced many new adjustments to the modern third-person shooter sequence. One such inclusion is the Catalog rewards system, permitting gamers to achieve new cosmetics and emotes.

With a plethora of things that gamers can work in direction of, it will solely be pure for gamers to need to flip by means of all choices to see what stands out to them. Sadly, it isn’t doable to view all the Catalog in-game in Splatoon 3. However don’t be concerned, there’s one other legit method to take action.

Use the SplatNet3 menu to find what Splatoon 3’s Catalog has in retailer

The Lab is pleased to report there’s a trendy banner celebrating the launch of Splatoon 3 that you could declare at no cost!Scan the QR code on SplatNet 3 by way of the Nintendo Swap On-line app and also you’ll obtain a free banner you need to use to customise your Splashtag! https://t.co/mBI37kBohh

The catalog is a free in-game seasonal assortment of rewards the participant can unlock by accumulating in-game factors known as Catalog Factors. To unlock the Catalog within the first place, gamers should have reached Stage 4. As soon as that requirement is met, go to Hotlantis and communicate to the shopkeeper Concord to acquire it, along with cosmetics

The one method to have the ability to view the whole Catalog of Splatoon 3 is by utilizing the Nintendo Swap On-line Cell app. It’s accessible as a free obtain for Android and iOS units by way of their respective app shops.

Gamers will first have to login to their Nintendo account after downloading the app on their smartphones. After that is executed, head to the SplatNet3 menu and click on on the Catalog possibility to take a look at all the goodies. Right here is the whole listing of rewards fior the present Drizzle Season 2022 season:

  1. Banner
  2. Title
  3. Emote
  4. Meals Ticket
  5. Studio Headphones (headgear)
  6. White Tee (clothes)
  7. Pink Trainers (footwear)
  8. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  9. Sticker
  10. Ornament
  11. Meals Ticket
  12. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  13. Banner
  14. Sticker
  15. Emote
  16. Drink Ticket
  17. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  18. Title
  19. Air Gills DX (headgear)
  20. Tentatek Tandem (clothes)
  21. Punk Pinks (footwear)
  22. Sticker
  23. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  24. Meals Ticket
  25. Thriller Field
  26. Banner
  27. Ornament
  28. Sticker
  29. Pilot Goggles (headgear)
  30. Zink Layered LS (clothes)
  31. Purple Hello-Horses (footwear)
  32. Drink Ticket
  33. Title
  34. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  35. Emote
  36. Sticker
  37. Banner
  38. Title
  39. Retro BluFocals (headgear)
  40. Lime BlobMob Tee (clothes)
  41. Skipjack Work Boots (footwear)
  42. Meals Ticket
  43. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  44. Banner
  45. Ornament
  46. Sticker
  47. Title
  48. Drink Ticket
  49. Contemporary Card Pack (Tableturf)
  50. Thriller Field
  51. Emote
  52. Sticker
  53. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  54. Title
  55. Sticker
  56. Meals Ticket
  57. Title
  58. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  59. Beachcomber (headgear)
  60. Sudadera Celeste (clothes)
  61. Cuttlefish Sandies (footwear)
  62. Ornament
  63. Drink Ticket
  64. Banner
  65. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  66. Sticker
  67. Title
  68. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  69. Basic Straw Boater (headgear)
  70. Annaki Bracelet Tee (shirt)
  71. Crimson Hammertreads (footwear)
  72. Meals Ticket
  73. Title
  74. Ornament
  75. Thriller Field
  76. Emote
  77. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  78. Banner
  79. Retro Framers (headgear)
  80. Lime Battlecrab Shell (clothes)
  81. Blue Shrimpsiders (footwear)
  82. Sticker
  83. Drink Ticket
  84. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  85. Title
  86. Sticker
  87. Pack of Playing cards (Tableturf)
  88. Meals Ticket
  89. Glassless Glasses (headgear)
  90. Distressed Vest (clothes)
  91. Ink-Black Clam Dunks (footwear)
  92. Ornament
  93. Title
  94. Sticker
  95. Drink Ticket
  96. Title
  97. Banner
  98. Emote
  99. Thriller Field
  100. . Triple Deck Specs (headgear)

Splatoon 3 gear that I am shedding my thoughts over presently: the teddy band and the gear you get for getting your catalog to stage 100 this season. https://t.co/x80crd0Nf3

Word that whereas a number of this lineup is beauty, gadgets like Tickets are consumable; Meals and Drink Tickets specifically permit consuming foodstuffs for momentary bonuses throughout gameplay. Following Splatoon 3’s launch, a brand new catalog shall be distributed each three months for 2 years.

Splatoon 3 is accessible exclsuviely on the Nintendo Swap platform.

