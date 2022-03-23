How to use Message Reaction Feature on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature for Android users that lets them respond to messages. The new feature now has six emoji reactions. A report says that only a few people can respond to messages. Everyone should be able to see the emoji reactions that people send to messages, though.

It has been possible to use Emoji reactions on other Meta-owned platforms, like Instagram and Messenger. People who use Discord, Slack, and Telegram have also been able to get them in the past. WhatsApp hasn’t said when all users will be able to use the emoji reactions feature.

If you’re on the beta version of WhatsApp, you can now use the emoji reactions feature. According to WABetaInfo, this is the first time this has happened. If you’re on WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.8.3, the new feature is already there. People who are beta testers will be able to see the reactions to messages, but everyone should be able to see them.

Users are said to get six emoji reactions: “Like,” “Love,” “Laugh,” “Shocked,” “Sad,” and “Thank you.” As of now, there is no word on whether users will be able to change or customize emojis in message reactions.

In addition, WABetaInfo said that because the message reaction notifications setting is available on all three platforms, it may be made official for all three platforms soon. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the Meta-owned platform, so the information should be taken with a little bit of salt.

Before this month, WhatsApp message reactions were seen on the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop 2.2208.1. However, the public beta testers didn’t have the option to use it. The new feature is called “React to the message,” and it can be found in the drop-down message menu. On the desktop version of WhatsApp, the company has also been seen testing putting a shortcut for emoji reactions next to each message. If this were done, people could respond to messages quickly.

