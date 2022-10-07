How to Use Live Wallpaper on On 16

The lock display screen customization characteristic of iOS 16 has change into the speak of the tech world because it permits customers to personalize the lock display screen of iPhone absolutely. The brand new iOS 16 has added some cool wallpapers, widgets, and enhancing choices for the lock display screen design the brand new lock display screen. Nevertheless, some geeks nonetheless wish to stick with the dwell wallpapers and searching for a approach to set dwell wallpaper on iOS 16.

After the iOS 16 and iPhone 14 collection have been launched, we noticed many questions on utilizing dwell wallpapers on the iPhone lock display screen. In fact, it’s so enjoyable and enchanting to have an iPhone’s utterly new and customized lock display screen. However this lock display screen customization can not change the actual appeal of dwell wallpapers.

Whereas exploring the brand new lock display screen customization characteristic of iOS 16, many individuals couldn’t get the choice to set dwell wallpaper on iPhone in iOS 16. Subsequently, we determined to look into the matter and supply a information to establishing dwell wallpaper on iOS 16.

The right way to Use Dwell Wallpaper on iOS 16

Word: Since Apple eliminated Dwell Wallpapers on iOS 16, you should use depth impact wallpapers to make use of as dwell wallpaper on iOS 16 lock display screen.

Faucet & maintain the empty house until it zooms out on the lock display screen. Subsequent, faucet on Plus icon on the backside of the display screen Now you’ll be able to see some animated wallpapers like Earth, Earth & Moon, Photo voltaic System, and Clownfish wallpaper. Choose one wallpaper. Faucet on Add on the high proper nook. After that, faucet on Set As Wallpaper Pair and faucet on Zoom out display screen to Apply.

When you observe the above steps, you should have the depth impact wallpaper on the lock display screen of iPhone, which seems to be like dwell wallpaper or 3D impact. Should you don’t just like the default depth impact wallpapers, you may also obtain extra depth impact wallpapers and set in your iOS 16 lock display screen so as to add dwell wallpaper results.

That’s you’ll be able to have the dwell wallpaper impact on the lock display screen of iOS 16. Customers with iPhone 14 fashions may also observe the identical steps and use dwell wallpaper on iPhone 14.

Conclusion

Since Apple eliminated Dwell Wallpapers on iOS 16, you should use depth impact wallpapers to make use of dwell wallpaper on the iOS 16 lock display screen in your iPhone. Are you proud of the information? Want extra ideas? Be at liberty to ask via the remark field.