How To Use Google Lens From iOS 16 Lock Screen

Apple launched Stay Textual content with iOS 15 to get info from images and pictures. The consumer ought to intention the system’s digital camera at an indication, doc, or another bodily object and extract the picture’s textual content within the supported language. Nonetheless, Stay Textual content doesn’t assist iPhone X and older fashions. Therefore, Google Lens is the most suitable choice.

With the assistance of Google Lens on iOS, customers can even benefit from the Stay Textual content function from the iOS 16 lock display. Since Apple added the widgets assist for the iOS 16 lock display, Google additionally upgraded the Google Lens app and added the Google Lens widget for iOS 16 operating iPhones. Earlier, the consumer needed to open the Google app and press the Google Lens button subsequent to the search field to make use of the Google Lens function on iPhone. However iOS 16 made it straightforward so as to add Google Lens on the iOS 16 lock display and use it straightforwardly.

Use Google Lens From iOS 16 Lock Display screen

Observe: Earlier than heading in the direction of the steps, it’s best to be sure that the Google app is up to date to the most recent model and that your iPhone is ruining the iOS 16 steady model.

Press and maintain your finger on the lock display whereas unlocking the system. Faucet on Customise. Faucet on the Widget part under the clock. Scroll down and faucet on the Google app. Swipe by way of the widget and faucet on the Lens widget with a small dimension. Now faucet on Executed.

After you have adopted the above steps, you’ll have the Google lens in your iOS lock display in your iPhone. Then, you may rapidly launch the Google Lens app by tapping the Google Lens widget from the iOS 16 lock display and straight shifting to the Google Lens digital camera. Right here you may faucet on the digital camera, click on images and use the Google Lens function on iPhone.

Conclusion

Holding your finger on the lock display, customise the widget, Google app, and Google Lens widget and faucet on Executed so as to add the lens to the lock display and apply it to iPhone. Should you want extra suggestions for utilizing Google Lens or another iOS 16 function, be happy to share your suggestions within the remark field.

