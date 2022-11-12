How to use Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Nahida and all latest banners with unlimited pulls

Anyone curious to check their luck with Nahida’s banner in Genshin Impression could wish to use a Want Simulator. For those who do not know, that is normally an app that enables a participant to carry out infinite Needs on any banner they’d like.

Benefits of utilizing a Want Simulator embody:

Testing out luck

Determining how a lot cash you could must spend

Studying extra about Pity

Does not value something related along with your precise Genshin Impression account

The primary drawback is that something pulled from this app does not get transferred to your recreation. Avid gamers typically use it solely for the aforementioned advantages.

Here’s a hyperlink to the Want Simulator that will likely be mentioned on this article:

Check your luck with Nahida’s banner with this Genshin Impression Want Simulator

You must see one thing like this if you click on on Nahida’s banner (Picture by way of Wishsimulator.app)

A Want Simulator ought to really feel largely acquainted to anyone who has ever used Primogems or Intertwined Fates on an in-game banner earlier than. The primary distinction right here is that you’ve got an infinite quantity of sources at your disposal.

If you first entry Wishsimulator.app, you’ll probably see Learners’ Want with Noelle on the entrance. That is in all probability not what you got here right here for, so click on on Nahida’s tab on the high; it needs to be the second.

Word: In future updates, you’ll have entry to different characters’ banners, which can or could not embody Nahida.

An instance of a random 10x pulls (Picture by way of Wishsimulator.app)

As soon as you discover Nahida’s banner, you should use as many 10x pulls as you want. The above picture is among the many quite a few random 10x pulls that you just may get with this Genshin Impression app. Nonetheless, the principle benefit of this Want Simulator is that it tracks what you do and calculates how a lot cash you may must spend to get a specific character. The app may even work with all the most recent banners, and the method of utilizing it’ll stay the identical.

If solely you can get this fortunate within the recreation (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

This Want Simulator makes use of what’s publicly recognized about Genshin Impression banner charges. Which means you could get unfortunate and lose a 50:50 at Onerous Pity. As a rule, you will not see one thing as fortunate because the above picture.

When you’re accomplished pulling, you could want to take a look at your historical past to calculate Pity. Return to the house web page with all of the banners and search for one thing on the underside left that claims “Historical past.” Click on on it to see what’s proven within the following picture.

The primary Nahida got here after shedding a 50:50 Mona on this instance (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

This display has a number of vital particulars for Genshin Impression gamers to know:

Whole Primogems spent

How a lot cash would these Primogems value you

The precise Pity you had for a 5-star character

Whether or not or not that 5-star character was assured

Utilizing the above picture for example, it might have taken the participant almost $422.40 to get Nahida from scratch. The little six-sided star subsequent to the Pity implies that the consumer was assured to get her since they’d misplaced a 50:50 earlier.

Remember that you may also take a look at weapon banners on this display by clicking on the drop-down menu that states “Character Occasion Want.” You might also wish to click on on “Clear” to delete your historical past in case you’re feeling like utilizing this Genshin Impression Want Simulator once more.

