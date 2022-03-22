How to update Messenger feature on Instagram?

Instagram has added new features that let you use Facebook Messenger in the app. To use some of the features of Facebook Messenger in Instagram, you need to make the change. The direct message icon at the top right of the screen is replaced by a Facebook Messenger icon. You can also chat with Facebook friends.

How to update Instagram messages?

It doesn’t matter if you have an iPhone or an Android phone. The process of updating both is the same.

1. Open the Instagram app. Tap the DM icon at the top right of the screen.

2. Send a message to someone.

How do you get the new version of Instagram messaging that has Facebook Messenger features?

Tap on the DM’s arrow.

You should see a pop-up screen that asks you to get Messenger. Take the Update button and do what you need to do.

If you want to use Facebook Messenger in Instagram, click “Update.”

You’ll see a page that says your messages have been changed. In this case, you’ll want to press “Continue.”

The process is a little different if you’ve already clicked “Not now” to update Instagram messages. It’s still very simple. Take a look at your profile picture in the bottom right corner, then tap the three horizontal lines in the top right. Then click on “Settings,” and then choose “Update Messaging.” Take the Update button and do what you need to do.

So that’s it. You should now see a new Messenger icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

What’s New In Instagram Messenger?

It looks like Facebook is starting to get a lot more mixed in with Instagram with this new update. After you make the update, you can talk to each other easily between Instagram and Messenger. Even though Instagram messages don’t show up in Facebook Messenger on web browsers, they do show up in the Facebook Messenger app. On Instagram, you can chat with people who use Messenger and look for Messenger in the search.

There are ways to watch content together when you’re in a video chat. To do this, you just have to click a button at bottom of the video chat window, then choose the content you want to show your friends.

How do you get the new version of Instagram messaging that has Facebook Messenger features?

One of the new features in Instagram messaging is that you can watch videos together with your friends.

A report by Dave Johnson of the Business Insider says that a lot of people have been

When you get a message, you can swipe to reply to it. To do this, swipe right on a message to reply right away.

Instagram messages now have a “Disappear” mode that makes them disappear. To use it, swipe up in any chat where both you and your chat partner have upgraded. You’ll enter an incognito mode in which your chat disappears when the session is over, and you’ll be able to use it again.

Some other new features include being able to reshare posts and send animated stickers. You can also change your chat color and send animated stickers.