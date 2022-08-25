Genshin Impression model 3.0 is out there beginning August 25, and gamers can enter the brand new area of Sumeru via The Chasm in Liyue. Luckily, Vacationers can enter the area fairly simply compared to Inazuma, which has a particular route and cutscene for them to look at first.

As soon as the Sumeru map is unlocked, gamers can work together with the brand new NPC that can begin the Sumeru Archon Quest as quickly as they cross the tunnel and arrive at one of many Statues of the Seven. This text will present gamers the way to enter Sumeru in Genshin Impression.

Find out how to enter Sumeru area in Genshin Impression model 3.0

With the arrival of Genshin Impression’s newest model, gamers can now get to discover the Dendro nation of Sumeru looking for Dendroculus, puzzles, treasure chests, and Primogems. Nonetheless, they’ll first must unlock the brand new area utilizing a easy methodology.

Earlier than beginning, Vacationers might want to replace their Genshin Impression recreation consumer to model 3.0, in order that the brand new space is added to the sport. The brand new teleport waypoint in The Chasm can solely be situated after that step is accomplished.

New teleport waypoint in The Chasm, Liyue (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Gamers can begin by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven close to Cinnabar Cliff and glide south to the situation of the waypoint on the map. As soon as they attain the situation, be sure that to work together with the waypoint to activate it so it may be used later sooner or later as effectively.

Use the 4-Leaf Sigil to teleport to the Statue of the Seven (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Following that, Vacationers can proceed to the tunnel proper in entrance of the waypoint till they attain the border of Sumeru. When gamers attain the tip of the trail, they’ll come throughout a Seelie and the mechanism, ‘4-Leaf Sigil.’ As well as, the lately added Archon Quest, “Via Mists of Smoke and Forests Darkish,” will even mechanically direct gamers to the trail they need to take to get to Sumeru.

Gamers will see a Sumeru’s Statue of the Seven proper after the 4-Leaf Sigil seems, and so they might want to work together with it to gentle up part of the Sumeru area and acquire Dendro energy for the Traveler MC.

Eligibilty to enter Sumeru area in Genshin Impression

Veterans and up-to-date gamers should not have any hassle getting into Sumeru. Nonetheless, new gamers can run throughout a wall of prerequisite quests or situations that they need to full with a view to entry Sumeru.

The stipulations for getting into Sumeru are as follows:

Attain Journey Rank 35 or above Full the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act IV – Requiem of the Echoing Depths”

Gamers will be capable to begin the brand new Archon Quest mechanically and discover Sumeru in spite of everything these stipulations have been fulfilled. Throughout their time in Sumeru, gamers will expertise tons of latest content material and mechanisms to expertise. Followers will want a good quantity of effort and time to totally discover the lately unlocked Sumeru.

New characters comparable to Nilou and Nahida will even be featured via Archon Quests, and a few of them may even be referred to as upon from character occasion banners, which have been included in the latest launch.