How to unlock and operate Sumeru desert Ruin machine in Genshin Impact

Genshin Affect gamers will uncover a Smash Golem as they discover Sumeru’s desert space. Not like the one within the Devantaka Mountains, this machine tends to shoot missiles when gamers are in sight.

Fortunately, there’s a solution to unlock and function the Smash Golem, however gamers should provoke a World Quest so as to take action. The search known as Afratus’ Dilemma, the place gamers will receive 50 Primogems for completion. Gamers also can unlock two achievements throughout it by acquiring further Primogems.

This text is principally a information. It’s going to focus on the way to unlock the desert Smash Golem by way of the aforementioned World Quest and function it in Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect 3.1: Information to unlocking Smash Golem situated in Sumeru desert

Begin the Genshin Affect World Quest known as Afratus’ Dilemma right here (Picture through HoYoverse)

There isn’t any pre-requisite to begin the Afratus’ Dilemma in Genshin Affect 3.1 replace. You’ll be able to merely teleport to the Statue of the Seven within the Valley of Dahri and head east to the marked location within the image above. Begin the World Quest by interacting with the Sumeru researcher.

As soon as the search has been triggered, proceed to maneuver towards the yellow marker to discover a solution to enter the Smash Golem. The machine will preserve capturing missiles at you your complete time. You’ll be able to select to make use of a defend character to tank the harm or preserve dodging.

Subsequently, you will have to discover a cave that can lead contained in the Smash Golem. Use elemental sight to identify unusual rocks and destroy them to find an entrance. Else, yow will discover a seelie close by and observe it to seek out the suitable path.

Discover the cave that can lead inside Smash Golem (Picture through HoYoverse)

After you have found the doorway, you’ll be able to select to depart the seelie behind and progress farther into the cave or proceed to observe it to say a standard chest.

Maintain exploring to seek out the doorway

Destroy these vines and preserve shifting ahead (Picture through HoYoverse)

Contained in the passage, you’ll find vines have sealed the trail main forward. Hit the Suda Movement within the center to destroy the vines and proceed shifting ahead.

Going farther down the passage will current a cave-like construction the place you need to use the 4-Leaf sigils to traverse round rapidly. Whereas exploring the realm, you’ll find treasure chests and a hidden teleport waypoint you could unlock.

Break three Suda Movement to enter cockpit

The doorway to the Smash Golem will probably be sealed, however you’ll be able to merely destroy the Suda Movement to resolve the issue. As soon as inside, the brand new goal will probably be to achieve the cockpit and switch off Smash Golem.

Nevertheless, entry to the cockpit has been restricted utilizing the Suda Movement. Gamers will now have to seek out three of those seals and break them. Doing so will set off a small cutscene indicating the situation of the next Suda Movement seal. Use the wind present or the 4-Leaf Sigils to enter the cockpit and work together with the terminal inside to function the Smash Golem.

