How to unlock and defeat Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact: Location and requirements

Shouki no Kami is the brand new weekly boss in Genshin Impression model 3.2. Vacationers can defeat this enemy and redeem uncommon drop supplies as soon as per week. The gadgets are Expertise Ascension Supplies for Nahida, the brand new Dendro character.

Though you possibly can solely get the reward as soon as per week, Shouki no Kami will present a very good problem to check your crew’s energy. Nevertheless, this enemy can solely be unlocked after you full sure necessities in Genshin Impression. This text will go additional in-depth on methods to attain the Scaramouche boss and supply tips about how one can defeat him.

Scaramouche boss location and necessities in Genshin Impression 3.2

Joururi Workshop Area in Sumeru (Picture through HoYoverse)

Scaramouche boss, formally generally known as Shouki no Kami the Prodigal, is situated southeast of Sumeru Metropolis in Genshin Impression. The placement is known as Joururi Workshop, and it might solely be accessed after finishing the next necessities:

Attain Journey Rank 35 or above Full Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”

Primarily based on the eligibility above, new gamers could have a tough time finishing it as a result of reaching AR 35 takes a number of time and persistence. Nevertheless, they will resort to visiting a good friend’s world and asking them to enter the area.

The brand new Archon Quest will be began from the Quest Navigation web page (Picture through HoYoverse)

Remember that the talked about Archon Quest is the most recent Sumeru Archon Quest, which means that it’s good to full the earlier one first earlier than you can begin the brand new quest. The brand new Archon Quest takes round three to 4 hours to finish, relying on whether or not you skip the dialogue or not.

The right way to Defeat Shouki no Kami the Prodigal in Genshin Impression

The Elemental Matrix will be seen on the ground (Picture through HoYoverse)

There are two phases when preventing in opposition to Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impression. The primary part is way simpler as Scaramouche solely makes use of his higher physique to combat you. As well as, there are additionally Elemental Matrices on the ground that may make it easier to combat the boss. Every tile has completely different results:

Pyro: Clears the Uncooked Frost impact from the bottom.

Cryo: Clears the Remnant Flame impact from the bottom.

Anemo: Creates an Upcurrent that gamers can use to dodge a few of Shouki no Kami’s assaults.

Hydro: Creates a steady therapeutic impact.

Electro: Activate two Electro Matrix to overload and paralyze Shouki no Kami.

Vitality Blocks will generate after sure assaults from Scaramouche (Picture through HoYoverse)

You may activate the Elemental Matrix by charging your Neo Akasha Terminal utilizing Vitality Blocks which can be spawned by Shouki no Kami’s assaults. As soon as it has sufficient vitality, you possibly can stand on the Elemental Matrix you need and press T (For PC gamers) to activate it.

Aiming Mode when utilizing Neo Akasha Terminal’s talent (Picture through HoYoverse)

Throughout the second part, you’ll have a tough time attacking Shouki no Kami, as his full physique will keep afloat within the air for the rest of the battle. You must cost your Neo Akasha Terminal once more and goal at Scaramouche to deplete his defend.

Destroyed Nirvana Engine will generate Vitality Blocks (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as the defend is totally down, Scaramouche will unleash his Final talent ‘Setsuna Shoumetsu.’ Whereas recharging the Final talent, he’ll summon Nirvana Engine in the midst of the world. You must use elemental assaults to destroy them and achieve Vitality Blocks in your Neo Akasha Terminal.

Teleport to the platform and assault Scaramouche whereas he is immobilized (Picture through HoYoverse)

Use the talent on Shouki no Kami to cancel the Final talent and stun him for a protracted length. As soon as he is immobilized, you need to use the 4-Leaf Sigils to teleport to the platform in entrance of the enemy and spam your assaults.

Neo Akasha Terminal is the most important assist within the crew when preventing in opposition to Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impression, as its talent can activate the Elemental Matrix and likewise single-handedly deplete the boss’ defend.

