How to beat the Secret Kettle in Splatoon 3 and obtain the Teddy Band Headress (Image via Splatoon 3)
How to unlock and beat the hidden campaign stage to obtain the Teddy Band headdress

Splatoon 3 brings in a brand new campaign that further delves into the story of the Octarians, bringing in more narrative elements, as well as fun story stages players can look to complete before they reach the final boss.

However, not all missions in the shooter’s campaign can be unlocked with normal progression. There is one stage, in particular, that is hidden and only becomes playable once certain conditions are met.

This stage is called the Secret Kettle, which only unlocks once players have beaten Splatoon 3’s final boss, and have visited and completed every mission in the game’s story at least once.

“I think we can say that the Splatoon series has grown in real-time along with its players”Read about the ever-evolving Inkling world in the first two chapters of our Ask the Developer #Splatoon3 interview: ninten.do/6015jqV8t https://t.co/cDFxSHxChD

Only after completing the Secret Kettle will fans have successfully beaten the shooter’s campaign. Players who do not see the hidden mission unlocked after defeating the final boss might have a story mission that is incomplete, and they will be required to go back and complete it.

The Secret Kettle is one of the hardest stages in Splatoon 3, and today’s guide will go over how players will be

How to beat the Secret Kettle in Splatoon 3

youtube-cover

After players fill out all the requisites to unlock the hidden stage, the game will then send them a notification that the mission has been unlocked.

Now, to be able to successfully complete it, players will be required to complete three difficult stages. To make things more difficult, there will be almost no checkpoints between them, upping the challenge and forcing fans to bring their A-game to it.

To be able to complete the Secret Kettle in Splatoon 3, players will be required to follow the steps listed below:

  • Complete the first stage which is the easiest out of the three. It’s a bit like any standard Normal level, however, players will be tested repeatedly on Squid Surge and Squid Roll throughout the entirety of it.
  • In the second stage, Splatoon 3 players will be required to shoot at targets. Their aiming skills will be tested here, however, it will not be too hard to overcome, once they have one of the core gameplay mechanics down.
  • The third stage is where things begin to get serious, as players will be made to face off against several elite Octopus Bosses all at once. These enemies hit hard and is capable of shooting large drops of ink, hence, players will have to either use a soaker orb or constantly keep dodging to avoid the attack.
  • One of the best ways to get through the three stages will be to level up Hero Shot to the max level. This will come incredibly handy during the final stage, and in unison to that players can also increase the level of the bomb types that they use.
  • Additionally, when completing Secret Kettle, players will get one armor set that will help carry them through the initial level. After that, they will receive special offers, and the faster they win the stage.

youtube-cover

Upon completing the Secret Kettle in Splatoon 3, players will be able to get their hands on a Teddy Band head dress as a reward. It is an incredible item to slot in the inventory, as it increases one’s stats after they respawn.

