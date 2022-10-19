How to unlock Altar of Mirages domain in Genshin Impact: Sumeru desert guide

Genshin Impression’s latest area has many domains for gamers to find and unlock. These dungeons provide nice rewards for adventurers who full them.

The Altar of Mirages is one in all these one-time domains. It may be discovered and unlocked fairly simply so long as gamers have leveled up their Scarlet Sand Slate’s permission stage.

The Altar of Mirages is hidden within the sands of Sumeru close to the Mausoleum of King Deshret. The trail to the area is initially inaccessible.

Gamers might want to discover a method to acquire entry to the Altar of Mirages in the event that they wish to full it and acquire its rewards. The area gives some nice rewards and is straightforward to finish, so gamers will wish to ensure they unlock it as soon as they’ll.

Steps to unlock, entry, and full the Altar of Mirages in Genshin Impression

1) Full the Golden Slumber questline and start Twin Proof

To unlock the Altar of Mirages, you will have to have your Scarlet Sand Slate’s permission stage almost maxed out. For this to occur, you have to full the total Golden Slumber questline.

You may additionally wish to start the Twin Proof quest, because it provides you with one other permission stage. Nonetheless, you will not want to complete it to unlock this area.

2) Teleport again to the Mausoleum of King Deshret

The mechanism to open the door outdoors the Altar of Mirages area (Picture by way of Genshin Impression/KyostinV)

As soon as you’ve got raised your Scarlet Sand Slate’s permission stage, you possibly can activate lots of the mechanisms discovered within the desert ruins of Sumeru. These mechanisms will open up doorways and different hidden areas. One could be discovered simply outdoors the Altar of Mirages area.

Merely teleport again to the close by waypoint and head to the place the area is situated on the map. From right here, you will discover a mechanism you could open together with your Sand Slate. All it’s worthwhile to do is work together with it.

3) Drop all the way down to the area

The Altar of Mirages area in Genshin Impression is discovered right here (Picture by way of Genshin Impression/KyostinV)

As soon as you’ve got opened the door, it’s worthwhile to bounce into the huge gap in the course of the ground to achieve the Altar of Mirages area.

Merely bounce into the outlet and ensure you activate your glider earlier than you hit the bottom, as it’s fairly an extended fall. When you make it to the ground, stroll over to the area and work together with it to unlock it.

4) Full the area

The Altar of Mirages is a moderately quick area in Genshin Impression. Upon getting into it, you will solely have to tackle a couple of enemies earlier than reaching the top of the problem.

The area will reward you with the next gadgets upon completion:

40x Primogems

35,000x Mora

5x Dendro Sigils

1x Gilded Desires Artifact

2x Educating of Praxis

2x Heroes Wit

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impression’s domains generally is a enjoyable and fast method to get some simple Primogems, and followers will certainly wish to full all of them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



